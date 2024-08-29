Noel Gallagher jokes about Oasis break-up in first 'interview' since comeback announcement

29 August 2024, 22:11

Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Noel Gallagher has joked about the reason for Oasis' break-up in 2009 in his first "interview" since the announcement that Oasis were getting back together.

Gallagher enjoyed a light-hearted moment after a chance encounter with a fan and his children at a clothes shop in London.

In footage posted on social media, the fan, called Steve Sheward, tells his children that Gallagher was in a "legendary band".

The eldest daughter says: "Wait, is he getting back with his brother? [Liam]"

Asked by the son why they broke up in the first place, Gallagher says: "Because he stole my teddy bear."

When the boy retorts that Gallagher is lying, the rock star says: "Not lying, he stole it in 1978."

Read more: Oasis reunion ticket prices revealed as Gallagher brothers announce three more dates after 'unprecedented demand'

Read more: I had my Maldron hotel booking for Oasis cancelled - now prices are so dire we have no way to get home

Gallagher also starts laughing when another boy says: "You're lying, see ya."

In another video, Gallagher asks if the boys can drive, to which one says: "Yeah I'm only 11."

An Oasis fan account posted the footage to social media with the caption: "Noel Gallagher's first 'interview' since announcement of Oasis Reunion."

Mr Sheward said that it was a "boyhood dream to walk into a pub for a Beer with Noel & Liam," adding that this was trumped by the real-life encounter.

Oasis announced a reunion tour earlier this week 15 years after breaking up after a long-running feud between the two brothers.

File photo dated 10/12/97 of Liam Gallagher (left) and Noel Gallagher (right)
File photo dated 10/12/97 of Liam Gallagher (left) and Noel Gallagher (right). Picture: Alamy

They will play 17 concerts in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Dublin in July and August 2025.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday. While the reunion anouncement has taken the nation by storm, concerns have been raised about high ticket prices and accommodation, and the prospect of Liam and Noel having another falling out ahead of or during the tour.

