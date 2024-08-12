What is 'raw dogging' a flight and is the new social media craze dangerous?

Erling Haaland is among the air passengers who claim to be 'raw dogging' flights. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Most people watch a film, read a book, or try to sleep during a flight, as there isn't much else to do - but a new social media craze is trying to get passengers to buck the trend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Some influencers and other social media users have been talking about "raw dogging" flights instead of taking the usual approach.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland also got in on the act, posting a photo of himself staring intensely ahead while "raw dogging" a seven-hour flight.

But what is it - and could it be bad for you?

Read more: Holidays to get more expensive as flight prices soar because of 'inflation, jet fuel costs and green push'

Read more: Travel misery continues as global IT outage 'could take weeks to clear' - with over 5,000 flights cancelled worldwide

What is raw dogging a flight?

Raw dogging is a social media trend in which people claim to go without in-flight entertainment, food and water.

It sometimes even apparently precludes getting up to go to the toilet in the flight.

People share photos and images of themselves staring straight ahead at the seat in front of them, claiming they are "raw dogging" a flight of a certain length.

Of course, there is no proof that they are actually following through on their claim.

One TikTok user filmed himself clearly on a Ryanair plane claiming he had "raw dogged" a 17-hour flight.

When the airline pointed out in the comments that they do not run 17-hour flights, he told them to "take a joke".

Why are people doing it?

You might wonder why people would want to put themselves through such a boring experience, especially in an age where we have so many entertainment options.

But that may be exactly why some are drawn - or claim to be drawn - to "raw dogging".

In a world where we have constant demands on our attention, the ability to switch off for several hours and let your mind wander might seem quite appealing.

Psychologist Danielle Haig said the trend points to "a collective yearning for balance as people seek to reclaim their mental space and foster a deeper connection with their inner selves".

Men are ‘raw dogging’ it on flights in newest trend pic.twitter.com/Mg4KHLn31U — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) June 26, 2024

Is it safe?

If people really are not eating, drinking, or getting up to use the toilet even on long-haul flights, this is not a good idea.

Dr Gill Jenkins, a GP who also works as a medical escort on air ambulances, said the raw doggers are "idiots".

"A digital detox might do you some good, but all the rest of it is against medical advice," she told the BBC.

"The whole thing about the risk of long-haul flying is that you're at risk of dehydration.

"If you're not moving you're at risk of deep vein thrombosis, which is compounded by dehydration.

"Not going to the toilet, that's a bit stupid. If you need the loo, you need the loo."

raw dogging the flight map. 14 hours to romania wish me luck bros pic.twitter.com/bBc7WyoGTt — malcolm (degod mode) (@macdegods) June 29, 2024

Not everyone is a fan

Despite the growing trend on social media, many people seem to think the idea of "raw dogging" a flight is distinctly unappealing.

One person said: "I’m not going to follow this daft trend of “raw dogging” on long haul flights. I’ve paid for it so will squeeze every bit of value & comfort I can.

"Clearly these millennial influencers never flew in the 80s when there was no or very little entertainment on board".

Another added: "Doing it on a long haul flight has to be the most psychotic thing I've ever heard of in my life...

"Read a novel, listen to a podcast or take a phenergan... that's just demonic".

A third person said: "This is an actual trend?? The longest I've "raw dogged" a flight was maybe two hours tops of just staring at the map and listening to other people.

"But SEVEN HOURS is psychotic!"