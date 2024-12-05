Sadiq Khan 'to be knighted' in New Year honours list

London Mayor Sadiq Khan attends the inauguration of the Coronation Food Project hub. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

London Mayor Sadiq Khan will reportedly receive a knighthood in the New Year honours list, alongside a slew of other political figures.

Khan, who was voted in for his third term as London Mayor this year, will receive the honour after more than two decades as a frontline Labour politician.

According to a document seen by the Financial Times, Commons foreign affairs committee chair Emily Thornberry, will be granted a damehood.

Former Labour health secretary Patricia Hewitt is another name featured on the document, the FT reports.

A number of senior Tory politicians also look set to earn honours, including Andy Street, the former West Midlands mayor who was defeated in the local elections this May.

Former schools minister Nick Gibb and tories Ranil Jayawardena and Marcus Jones will also reportedly be knighted.

The Cabinet Office said: “We do not comment on speculation on honours.”

This news comes after Sadiq Khan has vowed to give Donald Trump "the benefit of the doubt", despite previous criticisms stretching back to the president-elect's first term in the White House.

The London mayor told LBC's James O'Brien that he wanted to "put out the hand of friendship" to Mr Trump and "wish him well".

He described the US as Britain's "best mate" and said that "calling out your best mate" is important "when you think they're doing things you disagree with."

This more conciliatory rhetoric contrasts with Mr Khan's previous comments about Mr Trump, even comparing him in 2019 to "European dictators of the 1930s and 40s".

Mr Trump has also criticised Mr Khan in response, calling earlier comments "very nasty".