Starmer's six pledges: PM unveils government's 'plan for change' including extra police and 1.5 million new homes

The PM unveiled the six pledges as part of his speech on Thursday at Pinewood Studios.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled Labour's "plan for change" as the PM vowed to increase police numbers as part of six new key pledges.

"Country first, party second," Starmer vowed as he unveiled Labour's "plan for change" on Thursday.

The Prime Minister set out six “milestone” targets, including to raise living standards, cut NHS waiting lists, recruit extra police and build 1.5 million new homes.

Speaking from Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, the PM likened himself to a future James Bond as he began his speech as part of an attempted party reset.

The PM unveiled 150 major infrastructure projects as part of the speech in a bid to triple the number of decisions on infrastructure than the previous Conservative government.

Speaking to those the PM referred to as "bureaucrats", Starmer said: "You no longer have the upper hand, Britain says 'yes'".

Starmer's six pledges include:

Raising living standards - the government is set to target the highest sustained growth in the G7

- the government is set to target the highest sustained growth in the G7 Rebuild Britain - plans to build 1.5 million homes

- plans to build 1.5 million homes Ensure safer streets - increase police numbers and "stamp out anti-social behaviour in every community"

- increase police numbers and "stamp out anti-social behaviour in every community" Give children the best start in life - "record proportion of five-year-olds starting school ready to learn"

- "record proportion of five-year-olds starting school ready to learn" Clean power by 2030 - "never again" will the UK rely on "tyrants like Putin"

- "never again" will the UK rely on "tyrants like Putin" New NHS targets - ensure 18-week target from referral to treatment "finally met".



Starmer said Britain is "broken but not beyond repair" as he spoke of the need for a "mission-led government".

"This is our plan - it begins, as we set out in our manifesto, strong foundations," Starmer said.

Asked by LBC whether the six pledges marked a "watering down" of his pledges, the PM pushed back, saying "these are something for the public to use" in order to measure the government's milestones.

"As i've said, fixing the foundations is like finding damp in your wall," the Prime Minister said, as he spoke about "dealing with the problem once and for all".

"I expect to be judged on my ability to deal with it," said Starmer

The prime minister labelled it the most "ambitious and credible programme of change for a generation".

Sir Keir Starmer said: "We embrace the risk that comes with it.

"If there was no jeopardy, if there was no resistance, no blockages or impediments for us to remove, then as sure as night follows day that would be a sign that we're not serious about delivering change."