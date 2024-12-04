Moment drug dealer leaps through door in underwear as police use chainsaw to raid property

Abdulaziz Haruna made a desperate attempt to escape arrest during a raid. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Will Conroy

Footage has been released of a drug dealer leaping through a door in his underwear as police raided his property.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were executing a second warrant at Abdulaziz Haruna’s home in May 2023 following his suspected involvement in a drugs line estimated to be worth more than £280,000, according to South Yorkshire Police.

As an officer forced entry into the property using a chainsaw, the 26-year-old crashed through the door in a desperate attempt to escape.

Drug dealer jumps through door onto police officer using chainsaw

Haruna was arrested at the scene and on Friday was jailed for seven years and three months during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court following an investigation.

An initial warrant executed at his home address in February 2023 found evidence of an active drugs line branded 'MO', the force said.

Read more: Man, 69, arrested in fraud probe linked to WPC Yvonne Fletcher fundraiser

Read more: Reward of £20k offered to catch moped killer who gunned down graduate

Slips of paper advertising the drugs line were also found, with police saying the evidence pointing towards an organised and profitable drug dealing enterprise.

The items gathered from the address suggested Haruna was involved in supplying heroin and crack cocaine on a large scale.

Haruna was arrested and on Friday was jailed for seven years and three months. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Haruna initially denied the offences during a police interview by claiming one of the Nokia phones seized belonged to a friend.

But an overwhelming amount of evidence meant he pleaded guilty to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin during a hearing at Bradford Crown Court on 22 January 2024.

Detective Constable Darcy Hope, the officer in charge of this case, said: "Haruna denied any wrongdoing when we initially searched his home in February 2023, but his desperate attempt to escape arrest during our second visit - in which he seriously endangered his own safety - suggested otherwise.”