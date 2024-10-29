Southport stabbing suspect charged with creating ricin and possession of Al Qaeda training manual

29 October 2024, 15:30 | Updated: 29 October 2024, 16:09

Southport stabbing suspect charged with creating ricin and possession of Al Qaeda Training Manual. Picture: BBC Children in Need/Handout/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An 18-year-old suspect behind with Southport stabbings has been charged with making the toxic biological chemical ricin and possession of an Al Qaeda Training Manual.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Southport suspect Axel Muganwa Rudakubana is set to face two new charges, Merseyside Police confirmed on Tuesday.

Police confirmed the charges are namely the production of a biological toxin contrary to section 1 of the Biological Weapons Act 1974 and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

Rudakubana had previously been charged with the murder of three girls, 10 attempted murders and one charge linked to the possession of a bladed weapon, following the Southport stabbings.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy of Merseyside Police confirmed on Wednesday that the force would continue to lead the investigation into the attack.

Chief Constable Kennedy confirmed that a search of Rudakubana's home, which took place following the attack on July 29, led officers to uncover the highly toxic biological chemical.

A small amount of the substance was discovered at the address, which the force said posed a 'very low risk' to the public.

Rudakubana will now appear at Westminster Magistrates Court via video link on Wednesday on both charges.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana
Axel Muganwa Rudakubana. Picture: BBC Children in Need

Officers also discovered a PDF during the raid of his home, entitled: 'Military Studies in the Jihad Against the Tyrants: The Al Qaeda Training Manual', the force confirmed.

The suspect, who was 17 at the time of the attacks, has already been charged with three counts of murder following the deaths of murders of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar at a Taylor Swift Dance class in Liverpool.

Read more: Southport stabbing suspect, 17, named for the first time as he appears in court charged with murdering three girls

The spread of misinformation linked to the suspect following the knife attack, which took place at The Hart Space community centre in Southport, led to a series of riots across England in the weeks that followed.

More than 1,000 people have since been charged, with police vowing more rioters will be brought to justice.

Reporting restrictions preventing the teenager's identification were subsequently lifted by a judge at Liverpool Crown Court in the weeks following the attack.

Police continue to insist the attack was not terror related.

Rudakubana was also charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a knife following the attack at Hart Street, Southport on Monday, 29 July.
Rudakubana was also charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a knife following the attack at Hart Street, Southport on Monday, 29 July. Picture: Alamy

No ricin was found on or near Hart Street Community Centre, police confirmed on Wednesday - the location of the attack.

The force confirmed there was no evidence that any victims, members of the public or emergency services workers were exposed to ricin at any point during or after the Southport incident.

The Chief Constable rebutted widespread speculation noting the police had purposefully withheld information on the suspect following the attack, highlighting this was incorrect.

Instead, she confirmed that the force had been advised by the CPS on what they can and can't say in order to not jeopardise forthcoming court proceedings.

The three victims who died in the Southport attack
The three victims who died in the Southport attack. Picture: Alamy

The Southport stabbings, which took place on July 19 this year, left three young girls dead.

Police arrested the then 17-year-old boy in connection with the attack, with police confirming at the time it was not terror-related.

The teenager, from Banks, Liverpool, was initially charged on 12 counts following the attack, with Merseyside Police given a 96 hour extension with which to question the 17-year-old before he was charged.

It was later revealed that the suspect was born to Rwandan parents in Cardiff before moving to the village of Banks in Lancashire.

Rudakubana, who spent the entire 55 minutes of the hearing covering his whole face, with his grey sweatshirt pulled up to his hairline, and at times rocking back and forth and side to side, will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on October 25.

