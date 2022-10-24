Boy, 12, killed after garage wall collapsed 'lay dying for 2 hours until mum called him for dinner'

24 October 2022, 13:31

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, has been remembered by family as 'well-loved'
Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, has been remembered by family as 'well-loved'. Picture: Essex Police

By Kieran Kelly

The 12-year-old boy killed when a garage wall fell onto him in Clacton on Friday reportedly lay dying for two hours beside his dad until help arrived.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens lay beside his dad Scott Stevens and was only found by mum Charmaine Lee when she went to call the pair in for dinner.

After finding the pair, Ms Lee called the emergency services, with Mr Stevens taken to hospital with an arm injury, the Daily Mail reported.

Swaley was remembered by his grieving family as a 'well-loved' boy and a loving son. They said yesterday: "After a tragic accident, our son Scott-Swaley has sadly passed away.

"As a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken.

"Our Swaley was a well-loved boy who had friends not only in Clacton, but also in Dartford and Wickford and will be missed by so many.

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died after a garage wall collapsed
Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died after a garage wall collapsed. Picture: Essex Police

"As a family, we would like to ask for privacy at this difficult time whilst we come to terms with our loss.

"We appreciate and would like to say thank you for all of the kind tributes to our boy."

Essex Police have confirmed the death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Detective Inspector James Hardingham, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts continue to be with Scott-Swaley’s family and friends following this tragic incident.”

Essex Fire and Rescue station manager Nick Singleton said on Friday: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone who knew the child as well as the wider Clacton community. 

“Our firefighters worked incredibly hard to save both casualties and this is never the outcome we want to see. We will be offering further support to all of the firefighters who attended this difficult incident.”

Police investigators are now piecing together what happened in the moments before the tragedy.

St John's Road, Clacton was the scene of the tragic incident
St John's Road, Clacton was the scene of the tragic incident. Picture: St John's Road, Clacton

