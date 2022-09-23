British man, 50, killed in paragliding tragedy in Spanish Pyrenees

23 September 2022, 08:39 | Updated: 23 September 2022, 08:50

A man, 50, has been killed in a paragliding accident in the Pyrenees, despite rescue attempts to save him.
A man, 50, has been killed in a paragliding accident in the Pyrenees, despite rescue attempts to save him. Picture: Guardia Civil

By Cameron Kerr

A British man, 50, died following a paragliding accident on the south side of the Pico Gallinero mountain when rescuers were unable to save him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paramedics rushed to the aid of the man, who was severely injured on the south side of the Pico Gallinero mountain in the Aragonese Pyrenees. The man was found unconscious by rescue teams, but later died.

Police in Huesca received an emergency call at 1:30pm on Thursday that the paraglider was conscious but with breathing difficulty. Police and a medical team scrambled to the scene by helicopter where the found members of the public trying to give the injured man CPR, according to reports.

Police in Huesca received an emergency call at 1:30pm that the paraglider was conscious but with breathing difficulty.
Police in Huesca received an emergency call at 1:30pm that the paraglider was conscious but with breathing difficulty. Picture: Guardia Civil
The Pico Gallinero is a popular area for practising sport, with many people using the peak for paragliding and rock climbing.
The Pico Gallinero is a popular area for practising sport, with many people using the peak for paragliding and rock climbing. Picture: Alamy

But while paramedics then began treating the man they were unable to save him.

The man’s body was removed by helicopter and later taken to the Hospital Provincial de Huesca, reported Cadena Ser.

Police have said that they have launched an investigation.

The Pico Gallinero is a popular area for practising sport, with many people using the peak for paragliding and rock climbing.

On Wednesday September 21, two Spanish climbers in their 50s were on the mountain when they were hit by a rockfall. The incident left them hanging unconscious, 350m in the air from ropes.

Read more: RuPaul's Drag Race star Cherry Valentine, dies aged 28

Read more: Harry 'snubbed dinner with Charles and William the day Queen died after Meghan was banned from joining

A mountain rescue team was able to reach them, in a prolonged operation due to dangerous conditions and the possibility of a fresh rockfall, before they were taken to hospital.

The death of the unnamed Brit is the second this year in the Pyrenees from paragliding, with another man from Barcelona losing his life in June. There have been 14 deaths in total from all activities in the mountains during 2022.

British hiker Esther Dingley died in the Pyrenees in 2020, after having gone missing on November 22, following a WhatsApp video call from atop the Pic de Sauvegarde where she was talking to her boyfriend Daniel Coelgate.

It was not until the following August that her body was found by her boyfriend.

UK News

See more UK News

Biden looks confused as he tries to make his way off stage

Joe Biden appears to get 'lost' as he attempts to walk off stage after UN speech

11 mins ago

Kwasi Kwarteng announced the cuts in the Commons

Higher rate of income tax axed for top earners and 1p cut for all amid biggest tax cuts since 1972

12 mins ago

The former owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich, helped evacuate Britons captured in Ukraine using his luxury jet.

Roman Abramovich evacuated British POWs freed from Russia on his luxury jet

39 mins ago

World News

See more World News

A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: 'With Russia forever, September 27', prior to a referendum in Luhansk

Moscow-held regions of Ukraine vote on whether to join Russia

20 mins ago

Russia Ukraine War

Evidence found of war crimes committed in Ukraine, experts say

20 mins ago

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester

Brother’s videos provide new twist in Paul Pogba extortion probe

1 hour ago

The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

17 days ago

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

2 months ago

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

3 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London