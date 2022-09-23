Harry 'snubbed dinner with Charles and William the day Queen died after Meghan was banned from joining'

Harry refused to have dinner with William and Charles after the King stopped Meghan from joining them in Balmoral on the day the Queen died. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A grieving Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William at Balmoral the day the Queen died, after he was told it was "not appropriate" for his wife Meghan to be by his side.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Members of the Royal Family rushed to Balmoral on September 8 after receiving news of the Queen's ill health.

Harry insisted his wife join him - but The Sun reports now-King Charles told him over the phone it was "not appropriate".

Read more: Princess of Wales says The Queen 'was looking down on us' as rainbows emerged in skies over Balmoral

Read more: Andrew 'lobbied the Queen to try and stop Charles from becoming King', new book claims

The paper says Harry missed the RAF flight to Scotland with his brother William and uncles Andrew and Edward as a result of the disagreement.

He made his own travel arrangements, landing in Aberdeen, alone, five minutes after the death of the Queen was announced to the world.

Harry was told his wife could not join him in Balmoral the day the Queen died. Picture: Alamy

When he arrived at Balmoral an hour and a half later he declined dinner at Charles' Balmoral home Birkhall, The Sun reports.

He is instead said to have mourned with Edward, Sophie Wessex and Andrew at Balmoral Castle.

A source told the paper Harry was "furious" Meghan was not allowed to be by his side, adding he left Balmoral as early as he could on September 9 to rejoin his wife at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Read more: Prince Andrew set to remain in Windsor mansion with Fergie and Queen's corgis but fears eviction

Read more: Queen's burial site to open to public with first visitors able to visit Windsor Castle next week

Despite the disagreement, Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate on a walkabout in Windsor two days after the Queen died.

The so-called 'Fab Four', dressed in all black, viewed floral tributes at the Castle and met members of the crowd.

Meghan joined Harry for most other events relating to the Queen's death, including a walkabout in Windsor and the procession of the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall. Picture: Alamy

The Queen was laid to rest on Monday after a state funeral in Westminster Abbey and a committal service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

She was buried with her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh in a private ceremony with the royal family on Monday night.

At the committal service, the Dean of Windsor, the Rev David Conner, said: "We have come together to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Queen Elizabeth.

"Here, in St George's Chapel, where she so often worshipped, we are bound to call to mind someone whose uncomplicated yet profound Christian Faith bore so much fruit.

Read more: King Charles 'plans slimmed-down and less expensive coronation' as Brits grapple with cost of living crisis

Read more: Queen's corgis will feel the loss of their owner and could display signs of depression, says dog expert

"Fruit, in a life of unstinting service to the Nation, the Commonwealth and the wider world, but also (and especially to be remembered in this place) in kindness, concern and reassuring care for her family and friends and neighbours."

Referring to a "rapidly changing and frequently troubled world", the Dean praised the late Queen's "calm and dignified presence".

He said the monarch's disposition "has given us confidence to face the future, as she did, with courage and with hope".