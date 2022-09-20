Queen's corgis will feel the loss of their owner and could display signs of depression, says dog expert

The Queen's corgis will feel the loss of their owner. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A dog expert has said that the Queen’s corgis will feel the loss of the late monarch, and could display signs of depression after her death.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Muick and Sandy, who are Pembroke Welsh corgis, watched on as their owner’s coffin made its way to Windsor Castle on Monday, the Queen’s final resting place.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York will now care for the Queen’s corgis collectively. The pair both reside at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

Dog expert John Smith said that while dogs cannot understand the concept of death, the two corgis will still feel the loss of their owner.

"Dogs don't quite understand the full extent of absence due to their owner passing away, so they don't grieve death in a sense. Instead, they suffer a feeling of loss and emotional despair which abandoned dogs would feel too," Mr Smith said.

"These feelings can lend themselves to common and often devastating symptoms, such as whining, pacing, howling, loss of appetite, fidgeting, broken sleep patterns, anxiety, and lethargy."

The Duke and Duchess of York will look after Muick and Sandy. Picture: Alamy

The corgi dog breed has become synonymous with the late Queen. She reportedly owned 30 corgis throughout her life time, starting with Susan who she got when she was just 18.

Princess Diana famously called the corgis a “moving carpet” always by the Queen’s side.

"The corgis won't fully understand the extent of the Queen's death, but they are very intuitive and will understand the emotion of missing someone that's no longer there," he explained.

Smith added: "A loss of an owner can be the trigger for depression in dogs, and signs to look out for are usually loss of appetite, becoming less active and a having a change of sleeping pattern."

The Queen's corgis were often by her side. Picture: Alamy

Mr Smith said that if Muick and Sandy start developing these symptoms, extra support would be needed to help them settle into their new home with the Duke and Duchess of York. He said the dogs will need a routine similar to the one they were in with the Queen that gives them a sense of familiarity with walks, games, and cuddles.

He added: "Due to their independent nature, it may take some time for them to adapt to their new life with Prince Andrew.

"It will be a very unsettling time for the corgis, and they may become anxious and find it difficult to trust those around them. However, although they can be a little territorial in the home, they will eventually start to feel at ease with their new surroundings."

The dog expert also suggested that the while Muick and Sandy would not know that the Queen was in the coffin, they may have been able to detect her scent and presence due to their extremely good sense of smell.