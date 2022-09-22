Prince Andrew set to remain in Windsor mansion with Fergie and Queen's corgis but fears eviction

22 September 2022, 08:59 | Updated: 22 September 2022, 09:18

Andrew fears losing his 31-bed mansion under Charles's reform of the monarchy
Andrew fears losing his 31-bed mansion under Charles's reform of the monarchy. Picture: Shutterstock/Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will remain at their lavish Windsor mansion in the near future looking after the Queen's corgis but fear they could be "kicked out" in King Charles's shake-up of the Royal Family

The Duke of York is said to be expecting a letter giving him notice to leave Royal Lodge, a 31-bedroom property he leases from the Crown Estate, at some point in the future.

The concerns come as Charles begins his reign and is set to follow through on his promises to streamline the monarchy.

As part of this is thought there will be a review into the Crown's vast property portfolio, which covers 500,000-plus acres of land, and how it is being used.

This review could lead to the decision to kick Andrew out of the mansion he shares with his ex-wife and the corgis which used to belong to his late mother.

Royal Lodge in Windsor where Andrew lives with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and the Queen's corgis
Royal Lodge in Windsor where Andrew lives with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and the Queen's corgis. Picture: Shutterstock
Andrew fears losing his mansion as Charles begins his plan to slim down the monarchy
Andrew fears losing his mansion as Charles begins his plan to slim down the monarchy. Picture: Alamy

Read More: King Charles 'plans slimmed-down and less expensive coronation' as Brits grapple with cost of living crisis

Read More: King Charles must refashion the monarchy and keep it relevant - or he risks his kingdom splitting: Lewis Goodall

The Sun reports that while he is safe for the immediate future he might be told to leave at some point.

It is thought that the royal would be owed a significant amount of money if told to leave the house as he signed a preferential but undisclosed 100-year lease on the property, which used to belong to the late Queen Mother, that could entitle him to up to £7million if severed by the Crown.

The late Queen's third child has been largely shut away from the public eye in recent years for his association with Jeffrey Epstein and subsequent civil case involving one of the deceased paedophile's victims.

While Andrew settled the case in the US without accepting guilt, he was stripped of his royal and military titles and has been forced away from the spotlight at the behest of King Charles III and his son Prince William.

Andrew does not own any property of his own, apart an £18million ski chalet he so disastrously bought with his ex-wife in Verbier five years ago. Despite accepting an offer a year ago it has still not been sold.

An insider told the paper Andrew, who was considered to be "under the protection of the Queen" would not be removed from Royal Lodge in the near future as it would 'seem callous to throw them out so soon after she died'.

They added: "But if he's doing no duties and rattling around a £30million mansion during the cost-of-living crisis, then it's a terrible look."

A spokesman for the Duke of York did not comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two thousand bus workers could strike indefinitely from October 4th over pay and conditions.

London bus drivers to stage 'all-out' strike from October 4: Full list of routes affected

Iran protests over women's rights

Iran's anti-hijab protests escalate as death toll rises to nine in the wake of woman's death in custody

The boy, 15, was stabbed to death in Huddersfield

Teen, 16, arrested after boy, 15, stabbed to death outside school gates in Huddersfield

The Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates to their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis

Interest rates set for biggest rise in 30 years putting them on level with 2008 financial crisis

A neighbour called police to report Thomas Hollis was "holding meetings from his hot tub".

Council boss harassed neighbours in hot tub row during lockdown

Jacob Rees-Mogg said it is "right" to lift the fracking ban in order to 'strengthen' the UK's energy supply

Fracking ban to be lifted in England to 'bolster energy security', govt confirms

Liz Truss said Putin was trying to justify "catastrophic failures" in Ukraine

Putin's thinly-veiled nuclear threat is 'sabre-rattling' to justify 'catastrophic' failure in Ukraine, says Liz Truss

The Met has been sharply criticised in a report

'Serious concerns' as new report finds Met Police failing in several key areas: 'It must get better'

An NHS shake-up is on the way to deal with the backlog

The doctor will see you now: Govt promises all patients who need urgent help will be seen on same day in GP shake-up

Russians protested against mobilisation

Hundreds of Russians arrested in crackdown as they protest against mobilisation order across dozens of cities

The boy, 15, was stabbed to death in Huddersfield

Schoolboy, 15, stabbed to death in Huddersfield as police launch murder investigation

A GP shake up is in the works

GP shake up: All patients needing urgent help to be seen on same day after months of appointments chaos

Peta's idea of a sex ban on meat-loving men has been ridiculed

Ban all meat-eating men from having sex because their love of pork is killing the planet, animal rights group demands

Mr Kaba's death sparked protests

'I want justice for my son and I want the truth': Chris Kaba's family holds 'very hard' face-to-face with Met chief

Putin has again made a threat over nuclear weapons

'Don't panic - Putin knows he's losing the war and his nuclear threat is meant to get in our heads'

Five Brits have been released by Russia

'Months of suffering is over': Five Brits captured by pro-Russian fighters in Ukraine released

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Mobile phone or Cell phone being held in a hand showing the Tap Air Portugal app on screen

Cyberattack steals passenger data from Portuguese airline

Pakistan Floods

Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to flood-hit Pakistan

Mexico Earthquake

One dead as 6.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico

Australia Whales

32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded on Australian coast

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine swaps Putin ally for scores of Mariupol defenders held by Russia

Khieu Samphan (right) sits in court

Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives to watch Amy Coney Barrett take the Constitutional Oath on the South Lawn of the White House

Supreme Court justice’s wife agrees to interview with Capitol riots panel

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio

Court permits Justice Department to use classified records seized in Trump raid

2022 Clinton Global Initiative

Zelensky says Russia is not serious about ending Ukraine war

Blind Dog Rescue

Blind dog rescued from hole at California construction site

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

maternity ward

'I was told to not ring the buzzer': Mother shares story of being left bed bound in maternity ward
'Bad Vlad' is threatening use of nuclear weapons.

Andrew Marr: 'Bad Vlad's' explicit nuclear threats were not used even in the worst days of the Cold War
banker

Removing banker bonus cap isn't to help the people at the bottom, says economist

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

King Charles must refashion the monarchy or he risks the UK splitting, LBC's Lewis Goodall writes

King Charles must refashion the monarchy and keep it relevant - or he risks his kingdom splitting: Lewis Goodall
Andrew Marr said the world's events have moved on fast from the Queen's funeral

Marr: How quickly the world turns - we're back to politics and it's almost like the Queen's funeral never happened
Shelagh Fogarty and Golnaz Esfandiari

Mahsa Amini death: Iranian women are 'harassed for their appearance in public,' says correspondent
donald trump

James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character
San Fran

'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral
Andrew Marr spoke about the Queen's funeral

Marr: Queen's funeral was for the monarchy, for Britain and for the lonely and bereaved

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London