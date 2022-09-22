Grieving William and Kate thank Windsor volunteers in surprise appearance during royal mourning

The Prince and Princess of Wales have thanked volunteers who helped manage the crowd of 103,000 people who gathered to watch the Queen's funeral procession. Picture: Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a surprise visit to Windsor and thanked staff who helped support crowds on the day of the Queen's funeral.

Around 103,000 people gathered in Windsor to watch the Queen's hearse make its way with the procession to St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle. The crowds were managed by 900 stewards.

During the visit to Windsor's Guildhall, the Prince asked staff: "How difficult was Monday? How challenging was it?"

He later said: "It's been a busy few days but you guys have been doing long hours as well, so thank you so much."

The princess asked whether many of those in the crowd were from Windsor itself, and was told by Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead ambassadors that people had travelled from across the world.

"It's amazing how many people wanted to come and pay their respects," the Princess said.

Prince William told the volunteers: "It's been a busy few days but you guys have been doing long hours as well, so thank you so much.". Picture: Alamy

Ambassadors for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead told the couple that people had travelled from all over the world to be in Windsor. Picture: Alamy

The couple also spoke to Windsor Castle staff who helped to organise floral tributes. The prince and princess heard an estimated 100,000 were laid in Windsor.

"The spotlight was on Windsor and it looked incredible so well done," the princess said.

Royal Borough ambassador Maureen Stannard, 66, helped support crowds on the Long Walk.

"On the day we expected the crowd to be that big, but we didn't expect so many to be there so early." Ms Stannard said, adding that the princess told her that volunteers played a vital role.

When the volunteers thanked William and Kate for coming to say thank you, Kate joked: "It’s the least we could do. We should have been volunteering."

The couple's visit came after the Prince spoke of his late grandmother in a video released on Wednesday September 21 to promote the environmental competition, the Earthshot Prize, which William founded.

In a virtual message broadcast to people gathered for an Earthshot summit in New York, he said: "During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve.

"Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother's heart. And I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event."

Princess Anne has also been thanking those involved in the services, pictured here meeting members of the Royal Navy involved in the funeral. Picture: Alamy

Princess Anne has also been thanking those involved in Monday's services, and has visited Portsmouth Naval Base and St Omer Barracks, Aldershot, to speak to members of the Royal Navy involved in the funeral.

Though the national period of mourning following the Queen's death ended after her funeral on Monday September 19, the Royal Family is continuing its own mourning period until Monday September 26.

Until then, members of the Royal Family are not expected to carry out official engagements, and flags at royal residences remain at half-mast until 08:00 BST on Tuesday September 27.