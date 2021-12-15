Cost of goods ‘at highest rate for 12 years’ as inflation hits 5.1%

15 December 2021, 07:51 | Updated: 15 December 2021, 07:56

Inflation has hit 5.1 per cent
Inflation has hit 5.1 per cent. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The cost of living increased to 5.1% in November from 4.2% in October, the Office for National Statistics has said - the highest level since September 2001.

Rising transport and energy costs are behind the rise, according to the ONS.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said: "A wide range of price rises contributed to another steep rise in inflation, which now stands at its highest rate for over a decade.

"The price of fuel increased notably, pushing average petrol prices higher than we have seen before. Clothing costs - which increased after falling this time last year - along with price rises for food, second-hand cars and increased tobacco duty all helped drive up inflation this month.

Read more: Half a million booster jabs given out in one day as UK battles Omicron

Read more: Vaccine passports for nightclubs and large venues come into force in England

"The costs of goods produced by factories and the price of raw materials have continued to increase significantly to their highest rate for at least 12 years."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "We know how challenging rising inflation can be for families and households which is why we're spending £4.2 billion to support living standards and provide targeted measures for the most vulnerable over the winter months.

"With a resurgence of the virus, the most important thing we can do to safeguard the economic recovery is for everyone to get boosted now."

UK News

See more UK News

A fire broke out on Grovelands Road in Reading

Reading fire: Man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson

1 hour ago

Savannah Brockhill (bottom right) will be sentenced for murder and Frankie Smith (top right) will be sentenced for causing or allowing the death of a child

Mother and partner to be sentenced for 'cruel' death of one-year-old Star Hobson

2 hours ago

Covid passes have come into force in England in large venues and nightclubs.

Vaccine passports for nightclubs and large venues come into force in England

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

France EU

Von der Leyen: Omicron will be dominant Covid variant in EU by mid-January

47 mins ago

Virus Outbreak Germany Raids

German police probe ‘plot by anti-vaxxers to murder governor’

1 hour ago

Hong Kong Fire

Dozens trapped at top of Hong Kong skyscraper as firefighters tackle blaze

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate

15 days ago

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

29 days ago

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

1 month ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police