Man denies tricking woman, 92, into paying for fake Covid-19 vaccine

12 February 2021, 17:33

A man has denied charging an old woman for a Covid vaccine (file image)
A man has denied charging an old woman for a Covid vaccine (file image). Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A man has denied allegedly tricking a 92-year-old woman into paying for a fake Covid-19 vaccine.

David Chambers, 33, pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation and one charge of battery during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Kingston Crown Court on Friday morning.

His alleged victim is said to have allowed him into her home in Surbiton, south-west London, on the afternoon of December 30 after Chambers allegedly said he was there to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the court indictment put to the defendant, Chambers allegedly made a series of false representations to the woman, namely that he had been sent to administer a coronavirus jab, that he gave her one and that she needed to pay a fee for receiving it.

Read more: UK's Covid-19 R number drops below 1 for first time since July

Read more: 14 million people receive first Covid vaccine dose as UK passes 4 million cases

City of London Police previously said the woman was allegedly charged £160.

For the same date, Chambers faces a charge of assault by beating against his alleged elderly victim.

On January 4, he is also accused of allegedly falsely claiming the 92-year-old owed him a further £100.

Chambers, from Surbiton, south-west London, spoke only to confirm his name, give his date of birth, enter his not guilty pleas and say he understood proceedings during the short hearing.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Judith Coello ahead of a trial at Kingston Crown Court to be held from August 9.

UK News

See more UK News

14 million people have now received their first Covid-19 vaccine in the UK

14 million people receive first Covid vaccine dose as UK passes 4 million cases

58 mins ago

Adrian Popa was jailed for stabbing a female police officer in the face with a pen

Watch as female police officer is stabbed in face with pen in London

1 hour ago

Pawel Relowicz was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday

Man who raped and murdered Libby Squire jailed for life with minimum 27-year term

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Michael van der Veen

Trump lawyers condemn impeachment case as political vengeance

18 mins ago

Trump Impeachment trial

Trump lawyers begin opening arguments in impeachment defence

28 mins ago

Microphone

Singer handed child labour fine after four-year-old son joins evening concert

4 hours ago

The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

8 days ago

The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains

8 days ago

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

9 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London