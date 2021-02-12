Man denies tricking woman, 92, into paying for fake Covid-19 vaccine

A man has denied charging an old woman for a Covid vaccine (file image). Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A man has denied allegedly tricking a 92-year-old woman into paying for a fake Covid-19 vaccine.

David Chambers, 33, pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation and one charge of battery during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Kingston Crown Court on Friday morning.

His alleged victim is said to have allowed him into her home in Surbiton, south-west London, on the afternoon of December 30 after Chambers allegedly said he was there to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the court indictment put to the defendant, Chambers allegedly made a series of false representations to the woman, namely that he had been sent to administer a coronavirus jab, that he gave her one and that she needed to pay a fee for receiving it.

Read more: UK's Covid-19 R number drops below 1 for first time since July

Read more: 14 million people receive first Covid vaccine dose as UK passes 4 million cases

City of London Police previously said the woman was allegedly charged £160.

For the same date, Chambers faces a charge of assault by beating against his alleged elderly victim.

On January 4, he is also accused of allegedly falsely claiming the 92-year-old owed him a further £100.

Chambers, from Surbiton, south-west London, spoke only to confirm his name, give his date of birth, enter his not guilty pleas and say he understood proceedings during the short hearing.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Judith Coello ahead of a trial at Kingston Crown Court to be held from August 9.