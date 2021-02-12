14 million people receive first Covid vaccine dose as UK passes 4 million cases

12 February 2021, 17:04

14 million people have now received their first Covid-19 vaccine in the UK
14 million people have now received their first Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

14 million people have now received their first Covid-19 vaccine in the UK as latest figures show cases numbers have now passed 4 million.

The Government said a further 758 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 116,287.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 134,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 15,144 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

The new cases of Covid-19 reported today mean there have now been more than four million lab-confirmed cases in the UK since the pandemic began.

Read more: PM to lay out roadmap for easing lockdown over coming months on 22 February

Read more: UK economy fell by 9.9% in 2020 - largest annual slump on record

Government data up to February 11 shows that of the 14,542,318 jabs given in the UK so far, 14,012,224 were first doses - a rise of 503,116 on the previous day.

Some 530,094 were second doses, an increase of 5,647 on figures released the previous day.

The seven-day rolling average of first doses given in the UK is now 434,350.

Based on the latest figures, an average of 329,259 first doses of vaccine would be needed each day to meet the Government's target of 15 million first doses by February 15.

Following news of the latest figures, Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: "Over 14 million people have now received their first COVID vaccine.

"We're on track to deliver our target of offering the top 4 priority groups a vaccine by 15th February.

"Thanks to all involved across the UK."

It comes as the UK's Covid-19 R number has dropped below 1 for the first time since July and now stands between 0.7 and 0.9.

An R number between 0.7 and 0.9 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will pass on the virus to between seven and nine other people, which suggests the pandemic is shrinking.

This is a drop from last week when the R number stood between 0.7 and 1, according to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

Latest figures also show that the number of new Covid infections is shrinking by between 2 per cent to 5 per cent every day, with the growth rate being between -2 and -5.

The Department for Health said in a statement: "We are confident the epidemic is shrinking across all NHS England regions.

"However, prevalence of the virus remains high, so it remains important that everyone continues to stay at home in order to keep the R value down, protect the NHS and help save lives."

