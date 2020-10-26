Breaking News

Nottingham to be plunged into Tier 3 restrictions from Thursday

A Covid-19 test centre in Nottingham. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Nottinghamshire has become the latest area to be confirmed to be going into Tier 3 restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Council leaders in Nottinghamshire have confirmed Nottingham City, Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffe will move to Tier 3 restrictions from Thursday.

The measures will be formally announced on Tuesday and will come into force at one minute past midnight on Thursday following discussions between Government and council leaders.

In a joint statement, Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council said: "Nottingham, Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffe Council areas are set to move to Tier 3 Covid-19 restrictions following discussions between Government and Council Leaders.

"These measures come into force at one minute past midnight on Thursday 29th October.

"The new measures will expire in 28 days and will be closely monitored by Government and local partners.

"The single package of measures across these specific areas will be formally announced tomorrow (Tuesday 27th October) and have been agreed to achieve a sustained reduction in infection rates, especially to help protect our vulnerable residents, the NHS and social care services.

"A package of support similar to those secured in other parts of the country has been agreed to help residents and businesses who will be impacted by the new restrictions.

"Further measures specific to these areas of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire will be announced tomorrow."

Earlier today, Warrington announced it was joining Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and South Yorkshire - which saw fresh restrictions imposed on the weekend - in Tier 3.

Infection rates in Warrington are among the highest in the country and continuing to rise rapidly, with cases standing at 361 people per 100,000 among all age groups.

Although infection rates were originally higher in the younger population, the town is now seeing rises in its older population with case rates at 217 per 100,000 for over 60s, which is a 20 per cent rise on the previous week.

