Reading fire: Second body found in building destroyed in blaze

The block of flats was decimated by the fire two weeks ago. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A second body has been discovered in a block of flats decimated by a Reading fire two weeks ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The remains were found inside Rowe Court on Thursday, Thames Valley Police said.

However, the body is yet to be recovered and identified due to concerns that the building could collapse.

A police spokesman said: "Due to the structural instability of the building, it currently remains impossible to recover those who are inside.

"In the weeks since the fire, scaffolding has been put in place around the site and good progress has been made.

"However, in recent days, the building has started to collapse inwards, which has resulted in some parts of the roof falling inside.

"It is, therefore, possible that further collapses will occur due to the instability of the building."

Read more: Man charged with murder and arson after Reading fire leaves one dead and two missing

Emergency services attended the scene. Picture: Alamy

They added: "While it is impossible to predict when or if this will happen, the emergency services continue to monitor the site closely as well as weather conditions which could affect the situation.

"If the collapse does occur, it is expected that this could be loud as well as visible to those living nearby.

"In the event of a collapse, people are advised that they should keep windows and doors closed to prevent dust from entering their homes."

It brings the number of confirmed casualties inside the building to two, following the fire on December 15.

A man has since been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Hakeem Kigundu, 31, is due before Reading Crown Court in February.