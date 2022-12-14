Two men arrested for hate crime after pig's head thrown onto roof of mosque

14 December 2022

Pig's head on roof of Heatons Muslims Community Trust
Mosque attendees felt intimidated after seeing the pig's head on show.

Two men have been arrested for hate crime offences after a pig’s head was placed on the roof of a mosque and community centre in Stockport.

Worshippers at the Heatons Muslims Community Trust (HMCT) were horrified to discover the pig’s head as they left a gathering at around 9.15pm on Friday.

It had been placed on a low, flat part of the roof, meaning it was clearly on show. Greater Manchester Police carried out three raids this morning, and two men, aged 22 and 47, were arrested and remain in custody for questioning.

Mosque trustee Tayyab Mohiuddin said the discovery was “really painful”, telling the BBC: "In our religion, we are not allowed to eat pig's meat or handle it in any way, we are forbidden to touch it.

"It was placed on a low pitched roof of the building which was visible as soon you enter the road. I think they have picked that point to terrify people."

Heatons Muslims Community Trust in Stockport
Trustee Tayyab Mohiuddin said seeing the head was 'really painful'.

Detective Inspector Gareth Beasley of GMP's Stockport division said: “Hate crimes are abhorrent and have no place in civil society.

“Today's action sends a clear message that GMP will leave no stone unturned in order to hold those responsible for such offences to account and demonstrates to our communities that hate crime will never be tolerated.

“Hate crime can take many different forms - violence, offensive letters, damage to your property etc, but none of it is acceptable.

“If you or someone you know has been a victim of hate crime, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police or a support agency so you can get the help and support available.

“Anyone with information about this incident should contact GMP quoting 3246 09/12/22. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Greater Manchester Police stands together against hate crime. We all have a right to live without fear, hostility, and intimidation from others because of who we are. @gmvictims offers help and support to those who have been victim of hate crime. You can report hate crime via 101 or online. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

