Coward killer refuses to face judge for sentencing for Zara Aleena's murder as court hears he followed four other women

14 December 2022, 13:43

McSweeney has been jailed for murdering Zara
McSweeney is being sentenced for murdering Zara. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Sexual predator Jordan McSweeney has refused to appear in court to be sentenced for murdering Zara Aleena within days of being released from prison.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 29-year-old sexually assaulted the aspiring lawyer before viciously stomping on her head.

He had spent the night of the murder searching for women to attack - having hunted four others - and chanced upon Zara on a residential street in East London, just 10 minutes away from her home.

Last month, McSweeney, 29, of Dagenham, Essex, pleaded guilty to her murder and sexual assault.

The court was told on Wednesday that Zara was attacked "with a savagery that is almost impossible to believe" in Cranbrooke Road, Ilford.

"He repeatedly kicked and stamped on her head and body; he tore some of her clothes from her body in order that he could sexually assault her; and then he attacked her again," the prosecution said.

Jordan McSweeney
Jordan McSweeney. Picture: Met Police

McSweeney attacked 35-year-old as she walked home alone from a night out early on Sunday June 26, stomping on her with "such force that he has to steady himself against the concrete balustrade" and stealing her underwear, keys and phone before throwing them away down the street.

That night, four other women had narrow escapes from McSweeney.

He had been kicked out of a Wetherspoons pub for harassing a female bartender, and was caught on CCTV following a young woman for about 20 minutes down Romford Road, forcing her to to go to a supermarket to evade him.

He hid near a vegetable display outside waiting for her to come out, and she bolted, managed to get away from him before he decided to look for other women in Romford Road - with prosecutors saying it is "beyond dispute" she would have been attacked and killed.

McSweeney later followed a woman into a chicken shop, where he stared at her with his hand down his trousers, then stood outside looking at her through the windows.

Zara Aleena
Zara Aleena. Picture: Family handout

He then saw a fourth woman, followed her on a road and into residential streets, where he overtook her and pretended he was going into a house, but the woman did not arrive at his ambush - instead entering a home back down the road.

Zara had been spending the evening with her friend and had passed on a taxi to walk home. Her family has said she preferred walking and believed women should be allowed to walk and be safe.

The attack lasted for almost 10 minutes.

"Having dragged her off the street, sexually assaulted her, repeatedly stamped on her until her body was broken, and then thrown away her clothes and possessions, Jordan McSweeney went home to bed," prosecutors told the court.

She was finally found by a couple who got help before being taken to hospital, where she died from 46 separate injuries.

Zara's heartbroken aunt said when a person is murdered, so is their family.

"If she were able to speak today she would say I didn't do anything wrong," Farah Naz told the court.

"We still struggle to believe this is all true. Our brains are still processing the senseless.

"The lights have gone out in our family home. My sister has lost her only child, her supporter and her carer."

She said Zara's cousins, who are teenagers, are "afraid of the world, afraid of strangers.

"Everyday it is like pushing a rock the size of a planet. We don't feel well, physically, emotionally."

She added: "We are on our knees shuffling through a horror movie."

Zara's grandmother Rashida Parreen broke down in tears as she gave her impact statement to the court.

Previously, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow KC said that Ms Aleena "stood no chance".

Court sketch of Jordan McSweeney.
Court sketch of Jordan McSweeney. Picture: Picture: Alamy

After the killing, CCTV captured McSweeney returning to a caravan on a fairground, where police recovered Ms Aleena;s bloodstained clothes.

When he was arrested, he refused to answer any questions in a police interview but told officers he had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

While in custody, he was also said to have threatened police officers.

The court was told McSweeney was a prolific offender and had been released from prison on licence on June 17 – just days before the murder.

He had been in prison for criminal damage, racially aggravated harassment and unauthorised possession of a knife in prison.

In all, he has 28 previous convictions for 69 separate offences including burglary, theft of a vehicle, criminal damage, assaulting police officers and assaulting members of the public while on bail.

The scene at Cranbrook Road in Ilford, just 10 minutes from Zara's home
The scene at Cranbrook Road in Ilford, just 10 minutes from Zara's home. Picture: Getty

However, last month it was revealed that the sex predator had been recalled to prison just two days before her death.

The Metropolitan Police said the probation service had commenced recall proceedings on June 22 after he missed two appointments.

The force said it was informed on June 24 and attended an address linked to McSweeney the following day to arrest him but he was not there.

He was arrested on June 27, the day after killing Ms Aleena.

Speaking outside of the Central Criminal Court, DCI Dave Whellams, the investigating officer, said: "She was attacked while walking alone on a residential street. She had every right to be there.

"Instead she was the victim of shocking violence. Jordan McSweeney has pleaded guilty to one of the most serious offences, he's clearly a very dangerous individual and his guilty plea today means he's certain to serve a significant time behind bars."

Zara's family described her as ‘independent, big hearted and a joy’.

