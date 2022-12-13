Jewellery shop manager, 23, charged with death by dangerous driving over Park Royal Range Rover crash

13 December 2022, 14:13

The crash happened on the A40 in London, with the car landing on tube tracks. at Park Royal station
The crash happened on the A40 in London, with the car landing on tube tracks. at Park Royal station. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A 23-year-old jewellery shop manager has been charged with death by dangerous driving after the Range Rover he was travelling in crashed onto train tracks in West London.

Rida Kazem, 23, was charged on Monday with causing the death of 33-year-old passenger, Yagmur Ozden.

The beautician and mother-of-one died when she was thrown from the Range Rover she was travelling in as it careered through a barrier on the A40.

The vehicle eventually came to rest on tube tracks beside Park Royal underground station.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in a ‘critical’ condition after being treated by paramedics at the scene. A second passenger, a woman in her 20s, sustained injuries that were not described as life-threatening,

Fatalities As Road Crash Leaves Car Wreckage On Tube Line
Fatalities As Road Crash Leaves Car Wreckage On Tube Line. Picture: Getty

Police have charged Kazem, of Costons Avenue, Greenford, with three counts, including causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a sample of blood.

The crash, which took place just before 4am on August 22, saw the £120,000 vehicle hurtle towards the tracks after colliding with a Tesla vehicle parked at a nearby charging station.

The 50-year-old occupant of the vehicle was treated by paramedics at the scene.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: 'A man has been charged after a woman died in a collision on the A40 in west London.'

Fatalities As Road Crash Leaves Car Wreckage On Tube Line
Fatalities As Road Crash Leaves Car Wreckage On Tube Line. Picture: Getty

'The charge relates to a collision on the westbound A40 near to Park Royal Underground Station at 3:48am on Monday, August 22.

'A 33-year-old woman died at the scene. Her family have been informed of the charge and continue to be supported by officers.'

Kazem is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court in January.

