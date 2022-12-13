Breaking News

Police investigating death of child in 2020 search garden in Birmingham for human remains

Police said they were searching a garden in Clarence Road, Handsworth, Birmingham. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Police are searching the garden of a property in Birmingham for human remains as part of an investigation into the death of a child in 2020.

West Midlands police said detectives had begun searching the garden of a house in the Handsworth area of Birmingham after receiving a tip-off about the possible burial of human remains.

Officers said they received information relating to the death of a child at a house in Clarence Road in 2020 and an investigation has been launched.

Two people, a man, aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on 9 December on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and wilful neglect.

Both were charged and were released on bail. The man, 40, was subsequently remanded following an appearance at court. The woman aged 41 will be appearing at court in due course, West Midlands Police said.

Read more: Police searching for missing man among six shot dead at siege at house owned by ‘conspiracy theorist’ in Australia

Read more: Month of strike misery begins as rail workers walk out - followed by nurses, postal workers and border officials

The present occupiers of the property are not connected to the investigation, police said.

Detective Inspector Joe Davenport, from the Public Protection Unit said: “We have acted swiftly on information and our enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened.

“I understand that this will come as a shock to the local community but I would ask you not to speculate on the circumstances.

“We would encourage anyone who has any information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101 quoting log 1943 of 11 December.