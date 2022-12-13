Police searching for missing man among six shot dead at siege at house owned by ‘conspiracy theorist’ in Australia

Constable Rachel McCrow (left) and Constable Matthew Arnold were shot dead, according to police. Picture: Queensland Police

By Fran Way

Two police officers and a member of the public have been shot dead at a home in rural area of Queensland, Australia.

Tributes have been paid after Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, and Constable Matthew Arnold, 26 were shot dead on site in an 'assassination' when they attended a remote property while hunting for a missing person in the rural region of Wieambilla.

Four officers were called to a property in the Western Downs area at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Queensland Police said their officers were shot by armed assailants who were waiting for them inside as they approached the house.

A 58-year-old man from a neighbouring house who approached the property when he heard gunshots was also shot dead.

Two other officers, Constable Randall Kirk and Keely Brough, both needed hospital treatment after being injured in the shooting.

Police officers Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, died in the siege. Picture: Queensland Police Union

A rookie police officer who was at the scene, who was sworn in only weeks ago - managed to find cover and call for help.

The suspects tried to draw her out by setting fire to scrubland in order to either burn her to death or smoke her out of cover, said Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers.

Three people inside the property, a 46-year-old man, a 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were eventually shot dead by police at the scene after a four-hour long siege.

They were identified as Nathanial Train and his brother Gavin. Stacey Train also died at the property.

Nathaniel Train was reported missing a year ago. Picture: Queensland Police

Queen Police said the officers were “executed in cold blood.”

"As soon as they entered the property, they were inundated with gunfire," said Mr Leavers, "they never had a chance.”

“Two police officers were executed in cold blood," he said.

Police are understood to have been at the scene looking for Nathanial, a former primary school principal, who went missing late last year.

Local media states the property was registered to the missing man’s brother and sister-in-law.

Nathaniel’s brother was a regular on conspiracy theory websites, and spoke of ‘secret societies,’ and ‘intelligence agencies conducting false flag operations.’

In online posts he had expressed a distrust of police and wrongly claimed the country's deadliest mass shooting was a government ploy to disarm Australians.

Investigations are under way into the incident and the police response.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the scenes in Wieambilla as "terrible".

It was, he said, a "heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty".

Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the horrific incident was devastating for the victims’ families and the entire organisation.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the officers’ families, friends and colleagues and our thoughts are with them during this extremely difficult time,” Commissioner Carroll said.

“I would like to pay tribute to all police and first responders who assisted at the scene and are continuing to respond this evening.

“Tragically, this is the largest loss of life the QPS has suffered in one single incident in recent times.

“It is devastating news and I know it will be deeply felt across Queensland.

“It is sad reminder of the unpredictable nature of policing and the incredible dangers our officers face while protecting our community.”