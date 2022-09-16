William and Harry to stand guard over Queen's coffin in special vigil with her six other grandchildren

The brothers will stand guard for 15 minutes over the Queen's coffin, alongside the Queen's six other grandchildren. Picture: Getty

By Cameron Kerr

Brothers William and Harry will come together in full military uniform to stand in silence by the Queen's coffin in the Vigil of the Grandchildren.

The 15-minute ceremony will see the Duke of Sussex wearing uniform - which he didn't during Wednesday's funeral procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Tomorrow's ceremony will including all eight of the Queen's grandchildren - alongside William and Harry will be Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Philips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Spouses such as the Princess of Wales, Meghan Markle and Mike Tindall will not attend the vigil, where the other six grandchildren will be in Morning Coat and Dark Formal Dress with Decorations.

The relatives will stand in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for a quarter of an hour as a mark of respect - something they were all keen to undertake, sources say. Their parents are doing the same this evening.

Palace officials are understood to have intervened after it emerged that Prince Andrew had received special permission to wear his uniform at a vigil over the Queen's coffin on Friday 16 September, despite being banned from doing so at earlier events.

Harry will join William in wearing military uniform, after an intervention from Buckingham Palace officials. Picture: Getty

The grandchildren's vigil will resemble a vigil held by King Charles and his siblings in St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Sunday 11 September. Picture: Getty

An insider told the Daily Mirror: “Common sense has prevailed.

“It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans.

“It is important that the Queen's grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.”

Up to now, the Duke of Sussex had been prevented from wearing military colours, following his decision to step back from frontline royal duties.

The vigil will closely mirror the vigil of the princes, in which King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood guard at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh earlier this week.