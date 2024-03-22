Three-year-old boy left needing surgery after being mauled by XL bully

The XL Bully has been seized by police after the child was bitten in the face. Picture: Getty Images

By Flaminia Luck

A three-year-old boy has been left needing surgery after being mauled by a registered XL Bully dog.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The child from Doncaster was bitten in the face by the family pet after attempting to climb the dog, South Yorkshire Police said.

The ambulance service informed the force they were responding to the boy who was "seriously bleeding" on Monday 18 March.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he required surgery for his wounds.

The force added that the dog has been seized and remains in kennels while an investigation continues.

"I thought I was going to lose my arm": Girl mauled by 2 XL bullies and 1 American Pitbull Terrier

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney has reminded people that children should never be unsupervised when with dogs.

“This family have acknowledged the change in legislation around the XL Bully and registered their dog, but this doesn’t remove the danger that these dogs pose and why the ban has come into place.

“All dogs can be aggressive; they are animals, but some dogs have greater capability to cause harm due to their size and strength.

Read more: Chihuahua killed and owner, 25, injured after attack by 'XL-bully type' dogs

“Children should never be unsupervised when with dogs, even family pets that you believe ‘would never hurt’ your children

“A dog’s instinct to protect itself is to bite. Parents should ensure children learn to respect a dog’s space and be encouraged to have boundaries around feeding and resting times.

”The dog was seized by police and remains in kennels while our investigation continues.

She added: “An incident like this is a stark reminder that regardless of a dog’s nature, or previous interactions with children, other dogs and people, they are animals and their innate instinct is to protect themselves which can result in serious injuries and sometimes fatality.

On the same day, a woman was injured and her Chihuahua killed in an attack in Glasgow by two dogs believed to be the XL Bully type.

Read more: Armed police shoot dead XL bully after it mauled four people in rampage in London street

The UK government announced a ban on the breed lasy tear following a spate of attacks.

From January 2024, all XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead as fresh restrictions come into force.

Breeding, selling or abandoning the dogs has also become illegal with owners being urged to apply for a certificate of exemption for current pets before the January 31 deadline.

From February 1, it became a criminal offence to own an XL Bully in England and Wales without a certificate.