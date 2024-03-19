Armed police shoot dead XL bully after it mauled four people in rampage in London street

19 March 2024, 12:55 | Updated: 19 March 2024, 13:47

The dog attacked people on Home Road in Battersea
The dog attacked people on Home Road in Battersea. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Armed police shot dead an XL bully dog after it went on a rampage in a London street.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The dog mauled four men who all needed hospital treatment. It was shot dead at the scene last night in Battersea.

A man, 22 and woman, 21 were arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control. Both remain in custody.

A Met spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a dog – described as an XL Bully – that was dangerously out of control and attacking people in the vicinity of Home Road, SW11.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10:04 yesterday evening (March 18) to reports of a dog attack on York Road, SW11.

“We dispatched resources to the scene including ambulance crews and a clinical manager.

“We treated four patients at the scene before bringing them to two separate hospitals. One patient also made their own way to hospital prior to our arrival.”

WARNING - distressing footage

46 York Road Battersea So many people are being taken to hospital after being attacked by dogs last night

Posted by Miah Sanur on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

“Due to the threat posed to the public by the dog, armed officers attended. After assessing the situation, officers took the difficult decision to destroy the dog and it was shot.

Read more: Prince William cheered by crowds as he's seen for first time after trip to the farm shop with Princess of Wales

Read more: Police refuse to investigate NHS worker who filmed and shared video of naked patient

“Four men – all members of the public – were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained during the dog attack. None of their injuries are life-threatening.”

MP Marsha de Cordova posted online: “I am deeply concerned to hear about the XL bully dog attack that happened on Battersea Park Road yesterday evening.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured in the attack, and for their full recovery. I am in contact with the police and their enquiries are ongoing.

‘“New laws have come into force that make it illegal to own an American XL Bully dog without an exemption certificate. It is vital that there is strong enforcement to make sure owners comply with the legislation.”

Campaign group Bully Watch posted online: "We have had evidence of a Battersea resident continuously trying to contact local dog wardens, police and the council about a off leash and out of control Bully XL.

"Nothing was done and the dog went on to attack a person. How will you ensure measures are enforced locally?"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Netherlands Tulip Robot

AI robot helps Dutch tulip growers to fight disease

Nicholas Hawkes, 39, sent non-consensual images of his genitals to two victims - a 15-year-old girl and a woman - over WhatsApp and iMessage

Man, 39, who sent explicit picture to teenage girl is jailed over first cyber-flashing offence in England

UN Climate Report

UN weather agency issues ‘red alert’ about climate change

Global's new podcast, 53 minutes

New podcast on ‘football's greatest mystery’ hosted by Dara Ó Briain and Josh Widdicombe comes to Global Player

Raphaël Pryor

Eton College pupil, 17, ‘dies after collapsing on pitch during field game just yards away from his father’

Belgium Fashion Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten to step down from role at fashion brand

Russia Gold Mine Collapse

At least 13 Russian workers trapped in collapsed gold mine

Russia Ukraine

Russia ‘to evacuate 9,000 children’ from Ukrainian border due to shelling

St John the Baptist in Witheridge

Church bell that rang for 150 years silenced after a single noise complaint

According to thw website, the school claims to have educated boys for over 500 years

Teacher who sent lingerie pics to pupil and phoned him while drink-driving banned from classrooms

Prince William was cheered by crowds in Sheffield

Prince William cheered by crowds as he's seen for first time after trip to the farm shop with Princess of Wales

Brits are set to face some warmer temperatures

Exact date 30C Spanish heatwave due to ‘wash over Britain’ bringing halt to chilly UK weather

Germany Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

US ‘will not let Ukraine fail’, says defence secretary

Hong Kong National Security Law

Hong Kong government gets more powers to quash dissent after security law passed

Richard Spencer endured a years-long campaign of abuse at the hands of his wife Sheree

Inside wife's 20-year reign of terror on husband as she beat, bit and verbally abused him during drunken rampages

High-level royal aides are planning Kate's return to royal duties after she was spotted at Windsor Farm Shop

Operation Comeback Kate: Inside secret back-to-work plan for Princess's return to public life

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Evergrande

Chinese property giant Evergrande fined for falsifying revenue

Philippines US Blinken

US has ‘ironclad commitment’ to defend Philippines, says Blinken

Police are hoping to find Ruby (left) and Lacey (right)

Police issue urgent appeal for missing 13-year-old girls thought to be in London

The boyfriend of tennis ace Aryna Sabalenka has died aged 42

Former NHL player boyfriend of tennis star and Australian Open champ Aryna Sabalenka dies suddenly aged 42
Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the man expected to become James Bond and what films has he been in?
Australia Cyber Safety

Google, Meta and others face questions in Australia over cyber extremism threats

Police were called to Harrow Road, Wollaton, Nottingham, on the evening on 14 March

Man, 27, charged with attempted murder after man and woman stabbed at home in Nottingham

People-Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez divorce after nearly three years

Kate and William were pictured visiting a farm shop in Windsor together

'Remarkable' Princess of Wales deserves privacy as she recovers, minister says as video emerges of farm shop trip
Japan Economy

Japanese central bank raises interest rate for first time in 17 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen alongside her grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Revealed: Princess of Wales' photo of Queen Elizabeth II, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was also edited
Harry and Meghan have been demoted on the site

Harry and Meghan's profiles 'downgraded' on Buckingham Palace website alongside Prince Andrew
Kate and William were pictured visiting the farm

Smiling Kate spotted on shopping trip with William as she continues recovery from surgery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit