Armed police shoot dead XL bully after it mauled four people in rampage in London street

The dog attacked people on Home Road in Battersea. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Armed police shot dead an XL bully dog after it went on a rampage in a London street.

The dog mauled four men who all needed hospital treatment. It was shot dead at the scene last night in Battersea.

A man, 22 and woman, 21 were arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control. Both remain in custody.

A Met spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a dog – described as an XL Bully – that was dangerously out of control and attacking people in the vicinity of Home Road, SW11.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10:04 yesterday evening (March 18) to reports of a dog attack on York Road, SW11.

“We dispatched resources to the scene including ambulance crews and a clinical manager.

“We treated four patients at the scene before bringing them to two separate hospitals. One patient also made their own way to hospital prior to our arrival.”

“Due to the threat posed to the public by the dog, armed officers attended. After assessing the situation, officers took the difficult decision to destroy the dog and it was shot.

I am deeply concerned to hear about the XL bully dog attack that happened on Battersea Park Road yesterday evening.



My thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured in the attack, and for their full recovery.



I am in contact with the police and their enquiries are… — Marsha de Cordova MP (@MarshadeCordova) March 19, 2024

“Four men – all members of the public – were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained during the dog attack. None of their injuries are life-threatening.”

MP Marsha de Cordova posted online: “I am deeply concerned to hear about the XL bully dog attack that happened on Battersea Park Road yesterday evening.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured in the attack, and for their full recovery. I am in contact with the police and their enquiries are ongoing.

‘“New laws have come into force that make it illegal to own an American XL Bully dog without an exemption certificate. It is vital that there is strong enforcement to make sure owners comply with the legislation.”

Campaign group Bully Watch posted online: "We have had evidence of a Battersea resident continuously trying to contact local dog wardens, police and the council about a off leash and out of control Bully XL.

"Nothing was done and the dog went on to attack a person. How will you ensure measures are enforced locally?"