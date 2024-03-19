Prince William cheered by crowds as he's seen for first time after trip to the farm shop with Princess of Wales

Prince William arrives in Sheffield for homeless campaign

By Kieran Kelly

Prince William has been seen for the first time after his weekend trip to a Windsor farm shop with the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery.

The Prince of Wales is in Sheffield today as part of his Homewards programme, which aims to battle homelessness across the UK.

William waved to and was cheered by crowds before speaking to families have been affected by homelessness in Sheffield, one of his six locations for the programme.

It comes after William and Kate were seen smiling as they were filmed at the farm shop carrying several shopping bags on Saturday.

Prince William takes questions on his homeless initiative. Picture: Alamy

She was seen dressed in leggings and a hoodie in the clip shared with the Sun.

The video was released amid ongoing speculation over Kate's health and whereabouts after she stepped down from public duties while recovering from abdominal surgery.

The princess is not expected to return to public engagements until Easter, after having had the operation on January 17.

A witness who spotted the couple earlier told the Sun: "After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there.

"Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well."

There are also growing calls for Kate to be given more privacy as she recovers from her surgery, which took place in January.

Asked about the Princess of Wales pictures this morning on LBC, culture secretary Lucy Frazer said: "She is a remarkable lady and I think we should give her a bit of privacy...at the moment she is recovering from an operation and I think we should respect her privacy."