Chihuahua killed and owner, 25, injured after attack by 'XL-bully type' dogs

A 25-year-old woman and her Chihuahua dog were attacked by two large dogs in Finnart Street, Glasgow. Picture: Google Images/Getty Images

By Flaminia Luck

A chihuahua has been killed and a woman injured in an attack by two XL-bully-type dogs in Glasgow.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after the 25-year-old woman and her dog were attacked by two large dogs in Glasgow.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Finnart Street between 4.20pm and 4.35pm on Monday, 18 March, 2024.

The woman sustained a wound to her back but did not require any medical treatment as a result of the attack.

"It has been reported locally that this incident involved XL Bully type dogs, however this has yet to be established and enquiries into the full circumstances remain ongoing", Police Scotland said.

Sergeant Bobby Fisher said: “We are appealing for anyone with information on this incident, or any local residents with potential video doorbell footage from Finnart Street and the surrounding areas, to please come forward."

The UK Government recently banned the breed following a spate of deadly attacks on people and other dogs across the country. The ban has since caused an inflow of the dogs across the Scottish border.

Last month, the law in Scotland changed to make it compulsory for the breed to be kept on a lead and muzzled at all times when in public.