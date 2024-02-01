Fears more than 10,000 XL Bullies still unregistered as ban on dangerous breed kicks in

1 February 2024, 00:44

XL Bullies are banned
XL Bullies are banned. Picture: Alamy
Charlotte Lynch

By Charlotte Lynch

It's feared at least 10,000 XL Bully dogs haven't been registered as the ban on the dangerous breed comes in to force in England and Wales.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) said 40,000 applications had been made for a government Certificate of Exemption before the deadline of midday on 31st January.

But it’s estimated there are at least 50,000 XL Bullies in the country, which experts say is a “floor level”, meaning the true number is anticipated to be higher.

Officers stressed “proportionate action” will be taken against those who don’t adhere to the ban and dogs posing a danger to the public “will absolutely be seized”.

The NPCC said the public has a "responsibility" to help them police the ban by reporting anybody they believe to be breaking the law.

From today, it is a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog in England and Wales without a Certificate of Exemption.

Read more: Muzzled XL Bully thrown to her death from bridge in 'sickening' act, RSPCA say

A ban on XL Bullies has kicked in
A ban on XL Bullies has kicked in. Picture: Alamy

The dogs must be neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled when out in public, microchipped and kept in a secure place so it cannot escape.

Owners or anybody handling the dog in public must be over 16 years old and take out third party public liability insurance to cover injuries the dog may cause to other people.

Officers said they were "reliant on the public" to help them catch dog owners trying to evade the ban.

Read more: 'My wrist was broken by an XL Bully that also killed my dog - but I don't support the ban in Scotland'

Chief Inspector Patrick O’Hara of the National Police Chiefs Council said there is an “obligation on everyone in society” to report to police if they believe an XL Bully dog is being kept illegally.

Mr O’Hara said: “We would actively encourage people with concerns to report it. If you see these types of dogs not adhering to the law, report it to us on 101. If it’s a serious incident or there is an active attack taking place then of course call 999.

XL Bully owners remain furious at the ban
XL Bully owners remain furious at the ban. Picture: Alamy

“We would never criticise someone getting it wrong. We will take proportionate action where it’s needed.”

The NPCC said the popularity of the breed correlated with an almost seven-fold increase in the number of fatal dog attacks since 2021.

Before 2021, police were recording an average of three deaths following dog attacks per year. Between 2021-2023, that rose to 23.

The ban will be policed by a network of 137 specialist dog legislation officers embedded in forces across the country, who've undergone new training to identify an XL bully dog. Another 60 such officers will be fully trained by September.

Neighbourhood officers embedded in their communities are also being encouraged to look out for the dangerous breed.

NPCC lead for Dangerous Dogs, Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hobrough, said: "Members of the public have got a responsibility to make sure our communities are free from threats and are safe environments for children to grow up in and for the elderly to walk around."

Mr Hobrough told LBC: "I'd urge members of the public, if they are in any doubt at all about seeing one of these types of dogs In their neighbourhoods, please come forward and report it.

"We are very reliant on the public making sure that they report these types of dogs."

ACC Hobrough said he "empathised" with XL Bully owners who have been opposed to the ban, but urged them to "look at the bigger picture", saying "these dogs in the wrong hands have had severe and fatal consequences to members of the public.

"It's also cruel the way that some of these dogs have been kept and bred, with ear cropping, artificial insemination and keeping them in confined spaces - it actually breeds cruelty."

"For those people who have these dogs and haven't registered them, I warn them - they will get a knock at the door.

"Society and communities will not accept the fact that these types of dogs could be a danger to their loved ones. We've seen the fatal consequences of aggressive dogs of this nature in the wrong hands.

"They're very powerful and very dangerous, and the effects of a fatal attack on a member of the public are devastating, tragic, and communities don't recover from them for a long time."

The ban is now in force for England and Wales.

Yesterday, the Scottish government announced safeguards on owning an XL Bully dog will come in from February 23rd.

The measures, replicated from the UK Government, will require the dogs to be muzzled and kept on a lead in public.

It will also make it an offence to sell, abandon, give away or breed XL bully dogs in Scotland.

Phase two, which will make it an offence to own an XL bully without an exemption, will be enforced from July 31.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Plunging temperatures could be about to hit the UK.

Polar blast set to freeze UK as Brits warned to brace for plunging temperatures of -8C in parts of country

Mike Freer has told the Prime Minister he will be stepping down at the next general election.

Tory minister quits over safety fears after ‘arson attack’ and string of death threats due to ‘pro-Israel stance’

The incident occurred on Lessar Avenue.

Mum and two children targeted in Clapham acid attack as mum screamed ‘my eyes’ before bystanders rushed to help

Mason Rist and Max Dixon died at the weekend.

Man, 44, charged with murders of two teenagers in Bristol over the weekend

Bin lorry

Woman throwing out rubbish survives being compacted in bin lorry

United States Jordan Drone

Islamic Resistance in Iraq ‘behind strike that killed three US troops in Jordan’

David Davis has rated the success of Brexit an eight out of ten.

David Davis marks Brexit 8/10 four years on - as Northern Ireland deadlock on the brink of breaking

Civil servants have been told that rolling their eyes can be sexist or racist

Rolling your eyes is a microaggression, civil servants told in £160k training course

Peter Norgrove has been jailed for 14 years

Chilling moment builder carries on working moments after bludgeoning customer to death following her complaints

Social Media CEOs Testify

Zuckerberg and other social media bosses testify in heated Senate hearing

A coroner opened the inquest into the deaths on Wednesday.

Coroner breaks down as she opens inquest into deaths of two schoolgirls and family who were found in Costessey home

Biden

James Biden agrees to interview with House Republicans probing the president

Hamas is a proscribed organisation

Teenager arrested on suspicion of inviting support for Hamas in London

World Court Ukraine Russia

UN court rejects most of Ukraine’s terror financing case against Russia

Russell Brand speaks to Tucker Carlson on X

Russell Brand breaks silence over 'hurtful' sex assault allegations

Music by artists such as Taylor Swift, Adele and Harry Styles could be pulled from TikTok

Taylor Swift, Adele and Drake among artists to have music pulled from TikTok as Universal talks break down

Latest News

See more Latest News

It's feared the route in the Isle of Wight could be closed due to erosion

Fears one of England's most scenic roads will be lost as footage shows how close cars drive to precarious drop
Iran’s United Nations ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani

Iran to ‘decisively respond’ to any US attack as Biden ponders assault response

Storm Ingunn roared in this afternoon

Storm Ingunn 'weather bomb' roars in as Britain hit by 106mph winds - before snow blast to hit UK
A Ukrainian serviceman installs an electronic warfare system to quell Russian drones at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Monday

Russia and Ukraine ‘exchange 195 prisoners of war each’

Iranian Zoroastrian youths set fire to a prepared pile of wood in a ceremony celebrating their ancient mid-winter Sadeh festival in the outskirts of Tehran

In Pictures: Iran’s Zoroastrians celebrate Sadeh and end of cold winter days

The police watchdog has said its case load has increased dramatically

Referrals to police watchdog nearly double since damning Casey Review into the Met

The woman was crushed four times in a bin lorry (stock images)

Woman seriously injured after being mistakenly dumped in a bin lorry and compacted four times
Nicola Sturgeon fought back tears at the Covid inquiry

Nicola Sturgeon fights back tears at Covid Inquiry as she's grilled about her pandemic leadership
It comes after the Army chief General Patrick Sanders called for a 'citizen army'

Gap-year students should be paid to go to military boot camp, says General who called for ‘citizens army’
A woman walks by models of Boeing aircraft

Boeing cuts Q4 loss to 30 million US dollars – before jet lost panel mid-flight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Martin Bashir blamed discrimination over his race and class for the scandal that surrounded his deceit in obtaining an interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, newly released BBC emails have now revealed

Martin Bashir blamed Diana interview scandal on race and class discrimination, redacted documents reveal
Prince Harry

Harry wants second trial with Mirror publisher over phone-hacking claims despite winning £140k in December
King Charles has left the London Clinic hours after Kate went home

King Charles leaves hospital three days after undergoing prostate treatment hours after Kate released

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit