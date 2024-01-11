Exclusive

'My wrist was broken by an XL Bully that also killed my dog - but I don't support the ban in Scotland'

11 January 2024, 15:01

Agnes Donaldson's Yorkshire Terrier Milly was killed by an XL Bully
Agnes Donaldson's Yorkshire Terrier Milly was killed by an XL Bully. Picture: LBC
Alan Zycinski

By Alan Zycinski

A Glasgow woman who was injured by an XL Bully that also killed her dog has told LBC she doesn't support plans to ban the breed in Scotland.

Sixty-three-year-old Agnes Donaldson's beloved Yorkshire Terrier Milly was also killed in the incident last May which saw her break her wrist in two places.

She needed metal plate surgery and isn't able to move her arm to the same degree as before the attack.

But Agnes said she doesn't support plans announced by Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf on Thursday to replicate the XL Bully ban introduced in England and Wales.

She said: "When it happened I was very distressed and angry and I was shouting for these dogs to get banned.

Read more: XL Bully dogs to be banned in Scotland after influx of breed across the northern border

Read more: XL Bully dogs for sale online for as little as £25 after government announces exact date breed will be banned

Agnes Donaldson
Agnes Donaldson. Picture: LBC

"But since I've been watching the news on how these dogs have been made to wear muzzles and things, I've started to feel sorry for them because it's not the dogs - it's the owners.

"These dogs are not all bad. It's down to how the owners bring them up.

"Some do bring them up to be aggressive but a lot of owners that I've seen love their dogs and haven't brought them up like that.

"So my view has totally changed.

"It should be made tougher for people to get them and there should be checks and check-ups every six months.

"Just have more of a crackdown on the owners (not a total ban)."

Milly the Yorkshire terrier
Milly the Yorkshire terrier. Picture: LBC

The Scottish government had previously decided not to introduce the same banning rules that have come into force in England and Wales.

But the First Minister told Holyrood on Thursday afternoon they're now having to bring them in due to an influx of the dogs being transported over the border into Scotland.

Mr Yousaf said: "What has become clear, I'm afraid in the last few weeks, is we have seen a flow of XL bully dogs coming to Scotland, a number of people coming to Scotland to bring XL bully dogs here to the country."

"As such, we will give further details to members of the Scottish Parliament through a parliamentary statement if the Parliamentary Bureau agrees next week."

Expert questions why a ban on XL bully dogs doesn't target owners

In England and Wales, XL bully owners have not been able to take their dog out in public since December 31 unless muzzled and on a lead. It is now also illegal to breed, sell or rehome the dogs.

The dogs will then be totally banned from February 1, 2024, unless an owner applies for an exemption. This allows them to keep their pet as long as they are willing to comply with strict conditions requiring them to be neutered by the end of June unless they are younger than one, in which case they must get the operation done by the end of the year.

If owners of the animals do not comply with the new laws, the dogs will need to be put down.

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene called Mr Yousaf's announcement "a humiliating U-turn", adding that the "First Minister and his colleagues have wasted months playing political games and causing worry, only to now announce they will, rightly, replicate the UK Government’s ban anyway."

He added: "Humza Yousaf’s belated climbdown is welcome, but he has serious questions to answer over why this became a constitutional grievance and why he left it so late to take decisive action."

Former US president Donald Trump, with lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organisation civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhat

Donald Trump in court for closing arguments in civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump arrives for closing arguments at New York Supreme Court

Judge in Donald Trump fraud trial faces bomb threat at home, as former president blasts 'terrible witch hunt'

Prince William presented Burrow with his CBE

Prince William hits back at Mike Tindall over 'One Pint Willy' nickname as he presents Rob Burrow with CBE

The note as in Iorwerth Avenue, Aberystwyth.

Police investigate poison pen letter telling Birmingham family to take ‘vomit-inducing’ accent ‘back to Brummyland’

Zac Goldsmith

Zac Goldsmith banned from driving after being caught speeding four times in London in less than four months

Geroge Michael will be able to see the late star return to the stage once again, almost a decade after his death, as a hologram following the success of ABBA Voyage

George Michael to return to stage as hologram, almost a decade after his death, following success of ABBA Voyage

The Microsoft logo

Microsoft lets cloud users keep personal data in Europe to ease privacy fears

Police have four main clues in their search for missing Lucy Charles.

Four main clues in desperate search for missing Lucy Charles, 39, after she vanished three weeks ago

Peter Bone

Wellingborough by-election date revealed after former Tory MP Peter Bone ousted following sexual misconduct probe

Wes Streeting has defended Labour's toothbrush training for children

'What's the alternative, let kids' teeth rot?' Streeting blasts 'nanny state' critics over Labour's toothbrush training

Donald Trump

Trump civil trial heads to closing arguments after bomb threat at judge’s home

Armed masked men have boarded the St Nikolas oil tanker near Iran

Pensioner dies after falling into 130ft hole he dug into floor because 'a spirit revealed that gold was buried down there'
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson

Sven-Göran Eriksson will 'appreciate every day' and is happy just to wake up at morning after terminal cancer diagnosis

The British Government takes steps to ban the XL Bully breed after a number of fatal attacks

XL Bully dogs to be banned in Scotland after influx of breed across the northern border

Stephen Bradshaw is giving evidence to the inquiry

Post Office 'acted like mafia', Horizon IT inquiry hears, as investigator admits not being 'technically minded'

The university said it is in response to 'financial challenges'.

Russell Group university lowers entry requirements for overseas students in response to ‘financial challenges’
Russia Crackdown

Pro-war Russian political activist ‘questioned over terrorism offences’

Armed masked men have boarded the St Nikolas oil tanker near Iran

Masked gunmen storm oil tanker off Oman day after US and UK warships shot down Houthi rebels' rockets
The Met Office has revealed fresh snow maps for next week

Met Office snow maps reveal exact dates and locations Arctic blast will hit as temperatures plummet to -11C
Estonia’s President Alar Karis, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Tallinn, Estonia, on Thursday

Zelensky rules out ceasefire with Russia – saying Moscow would use it to rearm

People stand outside their offices after an earthquake was felt in Islamabad

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits Pakistan and Afghanistan

Stephen Bradshaw said all investigations were 'done correctly'

Post Office investigator says he ‘wasn’t told’ by bosses that anything was wrong with Horizon system
Wounded Palestinians run into Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, moments after an Israeli strike hit a building next to it on Wednesday

South Africa tells the UN top court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

Marlene Engelhorn is planning to redistribute her wealth of £21.5m.

Millionaire heiress seeks 50 strangers to help her give away £21.5m she inherited

The electric bus caught fire this morning in Wimbledon

'Critical incident' declared as electric bus bursts into flames in Wimbledon

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Prince Harry has been selected for the award.

Prince Harry to be honoured as ‘living legend of aviation’ as he’s inducted into Hall of Fame alongside Buzz Aldrin
Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

