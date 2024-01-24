Muzzled XL Bully thrown to her death from bridge in 'sickening' act, RSPCA say

The XL Bully was found dead after being thrown from a busy Sheffield flyover. Picture: RSPCA

Warning: Story contains graphic images and details

By Kieran Kelly

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a muzzled XL Bully dog was thrown to her death from a busy flyover in Sheffield.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The dog was found by a dog walker in The Washlands, which sits below the A57 flyover in Sheffield, at around 11am on Monday.

The RSPCA believes the dog was alive when she was thrown from the bridge.

“From the injuries sustained and the location where she was found, it appears that the poor dog was thrown from the flyover and died due to blunt force trauma injuries as she hit the ground," RSPCA inspector Kristy Ludlam said.

“She was found on a route well used by dog walkers and had not been dead very long."

The dog was thrown off a flyover in Sheffield. Picture: RSPCA

Ms Ludlam is appealing to the public for any information about the dog's death, given the busy nature of the flyover from which she was thrown.

“If she has been thrown from the flyover to her death - this is a very callous and sickening act," she continued.

Read More: 'My wrist was broken by an XL Bully that also killed my dog - but I don't support the ban in Scotland'

Read More: XL Bully dogs to be banned in Scotland after influx of breed across the northern border

"I am hoping people may recognise the dog and provide me with names of possible culprits."

The dog is believed to have been microchipped to a breeder in Wigan, though its owner's details are unclear.

In England and Wales, XL bully owners have not been able to take their dog out in public since December 31 unless muzzled and on a lead.

It is now also illegal to breed, sell or rehome the dogs.

The dogs will then be totally banned from February 1, 2024, unless an owner applies for an exemption.