Terrifying Moment Plane Struggles To Land At Heathrow During Storm Erik

A British Airways plane has been filmed being forced to abandon its landing as strong winds from Storm Erik batter the UK.

The BA Dreamliner aircraft had to perform a TOGA - a take-off/go-around - after a gust of wind put the plane off balance seconds before it was about to land.

Fortunately, the plane was able to circle back around and land safely.

Elsewhere, a flight heading for Gatwick airport has had divert to Manchester after two failed attempts to land during high winds.

The Emirates flight from Dubai declared an emergency, believed to be because it was running low on fuel. It has now landed safely at Manchester.

British Airways plan abandons landing due to high winds at Heathrow. Picture: BigJetTV

Storm Erik has brought 60mph winds to Britain - with the wet and windy weather expected to continue through the weekend.

Meteorologist Nicola Maxey said: "On Friday we've got a named storm passing through the north of the country.

"We're looking at winds of 50 to 60mph in Northern Ireland and the west of Scotland.

"But Erik could bring the possibility of 70mph gusts along more exposed coasts. Even away from the strongest gusts we could still have gale-force winds."