A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

By Seán Hickey

Teens getting their A-Level results today should decide against going to university and 'earn while you learn', says plumbing boss Charlie Mullins.

This year's students saw a massive drop-off in top level grades after students took exams for the first time in three years.

"You only need to go to university if you're going to be a doctor, or certain things in finance" according to the head of Pimlico Plumbers Charlie Mullins.

The entrepreneur joined Ben Kentish in conversation as to whether graduates should immediately jump in to third-level education.

Mr Mullins argued that "there's plenty of good jobs out there" that graduates should consider, especially amid the cost of living crisis.

"The jobs that are out there now don't need a degree" he added.

"When we employ people, we're not interested in bits of paper, we're interested in what experience they've got."

Mr Mullins went on to point out that "you [aren't] necessarily guaranteed a job when you leave university", asking "what's wrong with earning while you're learning?"

The tycoon finished his conversation with Ben by reiterating the fact that many industries are crying out for workers at the moment, and university just leaves young people with debt and a long struggle to find work.