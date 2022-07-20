'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller told Labour's Chris Bryant he had to leave his NHS nurse job because he couldn't afford his bills.

The exchange comes as Chris Bryant has been filling in for James O'Brien by presenting a LBC programme today, after Angela Rayner and Matt Hancock have done so already this week.

This week will also see Jeremy Hunt and Wes Streeting each host one of the 10am to 1pm programmes while James is away.

In response to Mr Bryant seeking clarification on whether he's a nurse, LBC caller Tom said: "Yes, I work in the private sector."

"I was an NHS nurse. But I had to leave the job."

The Labour MP replied: "Why was that?"

Tom responded: "I couldn't afford my bills."

Tom went on to explain that he left the NHS "about five years ago".

He said he has gone to a private hospital to work as a nurse and gets paid a higher hourly rate.

