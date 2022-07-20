'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job

20 July 2022, 11:26 | Updated: 20 July 2022, 11:38

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller told Labour's Chris Bryant he had to leave his NHS nurse job because he couldn't afford his bills.

The exchange comes as Chris Bryant has been filling in for James O'Brien by presenting a LBC programme today, after Angela Rayner and Matt Hancock have done so already this week.

This week will also see Jeremy Hunt and Wes Streeting each host one of the 10am to 1pm programmes while James is away.

In response to Mr Bryant seeking clarification on whether he's a nurse, LBC caller Tom said: "Yes, I work in the private sector."

"I was an NHS nurse. But I had to leave the job."

The Labour MP replied: "Why was that?"

Tom responded: "I couldn't afford my bills."

Tom went on to explain that he left the NHS "about five years ago".

He said he has gone to a private hospital to work as a nurse and gets paid a higher hourly rate.

READ MORE: Unions reject pay rises for NHS staff, teachers and police as posties vote to strike

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor

1 hour ago

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch again

18 hours ago

Andrew Marr reckons Kemi Badenoch's votes could be a game changer

Marr: Kemi Badenoch's votes could change everything in this gripping Tory leadership race

19 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A fire has broken out at the top of a block of flats in North Woolwich.

Flat fire breaks out in North Woolwich with 100 firefighters tackling blaze
Keir Starmer slated the remaining candidates in the Conservative leadership race

'Hasta la vista, baby': Boris leaves final PMQs to tears, cheers and jeers
Royal Mail post man walking

Postal strike 2022: When is it and why are Royal Mail workers striking?
Mourners pay their respects to Deborah James

Farewell Dame Debs: Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin join mourners at campaigner's funeral
Woman sunbathing on the beach

Is there another heatwave coming? Latest Met Office weather forecast
Neculai Paizan, 64, murdered Agnes Akom, 20, by beating her more than 20 times over the head

Chilling CCTV captured moment murderer drags wheelie bin with woman's body inside
Firefighters battled a "significant grassfire" in Dagenham as temperatures soared

Street like a 'warzone': Shocking clip shows aftermath of wildfire in London
Japanese macaque monkey

Rampaging monkey hunted in Japan for up to 18 violent attacks
Protesters scaled a gantry over the M25 and blocked traffic

Protesters block M25 and warn that climate change ‘will cause society to collapse’
The UK experienced an unprecedented heatwave on Monday and Tuesday

Met Office warns of extreme heatwave every three years after UK burns in 40C heat