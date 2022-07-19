Unions reject pay rises for NHS staff, teachers and police as posties vote to strike

19 July 2022, 19:04

Pay offers for police officers, teachers and NHS staff have been branded insufficient and Royal Mail workers have voted to strike
Pay offers for police officers, teachers and NHS staff have been branded insufficient and Royal Mail workers have voted to strike. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Unions have rejected pay rise offers for NHS staff, police and teachers, and postmen have voted to strike as the battle between the government and workers continues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More than one million NHS staff, including nurses, paramedics and midwives, will receive an increase of at least £1,400 with lowest earners to receive up to 9.3%, while dentists and doctors will get a 4.5% pay rise, police 5% and teachers between 5 and 8.9%.

Health unions said the announcement amounts to a real terms pay cut.

Both the NASUWT and NEU teaching unions, which have threatened strikes in autumn over pay, also said it was too low.

Read more: Rail unions announce more strikes in August adding to summer travel misery

Read more: Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

The NEU has said it will now consult its members on strike action in the autumn.

The Police Federation has also hit out at the planned pay rises, saying: "Officers have faced two years of pay freezes and a 20% real terms pay cut since 2010.

"The average 5% settlement announced today is still below inflation, the Government has a long way to go to demonstrate they’re treating officers with the respect they deserve."

It comes as Royal Mail workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of strikes in a dispute over pay.

A ballot of members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) showed huge support for industrial action in protest at a 2% pay offer.

A total of 97.6%, of those who voted, backed strikes, on a turnout of 77%. The union said it was an unprecedented result.

General secretary Dave Ward said there will now be a "small window" of opportunity for talks to avoid walkouts before strike dates are set.

He said postal workers received big support from the public for their efforts during the pandemic and would continue to receive backing for their pay campaign.

Royal Mail workers have voted to strike
Royal Mail workers have voted to strike. Picture: Alamy

Of the NHS pay rises, the Government said it had accepted recommendations from the independent pay review bodies in full, adding that the pay rise recognises the contribution of NHS staff while balancing the need to protect taxpayers, manage public spending and not drive up inflation.

The lowest earners, such as porters and cleaners, will see a 9.3% increase in their basic pay this year, compared to last year, said the Department for Health.

The average basic pay for nurses will increase from around £35,600 as of March 2022 to around £37,000 and the basic pay for newly qualified nurses will increase by 5.5%, from £25,655 last year to £27,055.

Read more: Govt warned they are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency workers to replace strikers

Read more: Teaching unions reject pay rise offer from govt as strike action looms

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, which is part of the NHS Confederation, said: "We welcome an increase in pay for hardworking and overstretched NHS staff beyond the 3% uplift originally budgeted for.

"However, NHS and public health leaders cannot be put into the impossible position of having to choose which services they will cut back on in order to fund the additional rise.

"NHS employers have only been allocated enough money to award staff a 3% rise, so unless the extra increase is funded by the Treasury, very worryingly this will have to be drawn from existing budgets and will mean an estimated unplanned £1.8 billion shortfall."

The basic pay for newly qualified nurses will increase by 5.5%
The basic pay for newly qualified nurses will increase by 5.5%. Picture: Alamy

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: "Ministers seem intent on running down the NHS, showing scant regard for the millions of people languishing on waiting lists for tests and treatment.

"Rather than save the NHS with proper investment in staff and services, those vying to be the next prime minister want to keep back the cash for pre-election tax cuts.

"Fed-up staff might well now decide to take the matter into their own hands.

"If there is to be a dispute in the NHS, ministers will have no one to blame but themselves."

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen said it was a "grave misstep".

The British Dental Association also hit out at the 4.5% pay rise for dentists, calling it "derisory" and warning it will accelerate the workforce crisis facing NHS dentistry across the UK.

Unions representing senior civil servants also attacked their 2% pay rise.

FDA assistant general secretary Lucille Thirlby said: "The Government has yet again decided to treat civil service leaders, its own employees, with contempt, by setting them apart from other senior public sector workers.

"A 2% pay increase is, in fact, a significant pay cut, and it is an extraordinary decision when you consider that other public sector leaders, who civil servants work alongside, will receive increases of between 3 and 4.5%.

Public and Commercial Services union general secretary Mark Serwotka said: "It's an outrage that millions of our public sector colleagues have been told to accept half the rate of inflation, and it puts into further shocking focus the fact our members, the Government's own workforce, are being told to accept even less.

"Brave workers in a number of unions, including within PCS, are already taking action over intolerable pay and our members will be balloted to join them in the autumn.

"We'll be talking to our colleagues in other unions about organising co-ordinated national strike action."

More and more workers are calling for pay rises as inflation surges
More and more workers are calling for pay rises as inflation surges. Picture: Alamy

NASUWT previously said it would hold a national strike ballot if the Government fails to "deliver pay restoration for teachers".

And Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, previously said a 5% rise for more experienced staff would be "unacceptable".

The Government announced the starting salary for teachers outside London will rise by 8.9%, with salaries reaching £28,000 for the 2022/23 academic year.

It said this meant it had made "good progress" towards a manifesto commitment for starting salaries rising to £30,000.

"Those in the early stages of their careers will also benefit from significant increases, ranging from 5% to 8% depending on experience," the Government said.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, said the Government had been "forced" by members to drop a previous proposal of 3% for experienced teachers, but added it had not "moved far enough".

He said a 5% increase would mean "yet another huge cut" to the real value of pay against inflation, and that this would mean members were consulted over strike action in autumn.

Read more: James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'

Read more: ‘No-show’ job-hunters fuelling airport chaos and delays, recruitment insider says

"With RPI inflation at 11.7% according to the latest figures, experienced teachers would see a bigger pay cut than the one inflicted by last year's pay freeze and even the increase to starting pay is below inflation so is a real-terms pay cut," he said.

He added that the 8.9% rise for beginner teachers did not "really shift the dial" on the recruitment crisis.

He said: "Given this very poor pay proposal, we will look towards consulting our members in the autumn. This will be the largest ballot of teachers for a generation.

"Teachers don't want to strike - they want to be in the classroom teaching our pupils.

"But we cannot stand by and watch the biggest real-terms decline in teacher pay this century. This pay offer will do nothing to recruit, retain and value teachers and protect our children's education.

"We want (Education Secretary) James Cleverly to engage with us directly and negotiate. We remain ready and stand ready to do that.

"But if it continues on this course into September, we will have no hesitation in recommending that our members take action."

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said it threw the Government's targets for 90% of primary pupils to leave school reaching expected standards in English and maths, as set out in the white paper, into doubt, and could even put "existing standards at risk".

ASCL will now ballot its members on industrial action, with Mr Barton stating that "we - like other unions - will be consulting our members to see whether they wish to take industrial action in response to this decision".

NAHT school leaders' union general secretary Paul Whiteman said the pay rise was a "below-inflation" award, adding that the fact the Government had said there will be no new funding for the pay rises could put "enormous and unsustainable pressure on school budgets".

"Ultimately this could lead to a situation where schools are having to consider cuts to essential services or even redundancies," he added.

Mr Cleverly said: "Teachers are the fabric of our school system and it is their dedication and skill that ensures young people can leave school with the knowledge and opportunities they need to get on in life.

"We are delivering significant pay increases for all teachers despite the present economic challenges, pushing teacher starting salaries up towards the £30,000 milestone and giving experienced teachers the biggest pay rise in a generation.

"This will attract even more top-quality talent to inspire children and young people and reward teachers for their hard work."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss remain in the Conservative Party leadership race

Kemi Badenoch eliminated from the Tory leadership race leaving Sunak, Mordaunt and Truss

A firefighter battles a blaze near Landiras in Gironde, southwestern France

Ferocious wildfires rage in Europe as thousands of homes evacuated

A swimmer is missing at sea after entering the water near Clacton Pier

Swimmer missing at sea and five others rescued near Clacton Pier

Supermarket shoppers face £454 extra to yearly grocery bill

Supermarket shoppers face £454 extra to yearly grocery bill as inflation rises

Aden Pearson died after being hit by his brother, who drove drunk to look for him

Drink-driver who went to check his brother was safe accidentally hit him and killed him

Prince Harry warns of 'global assault on democracy and freedom'

Prince Harry blasts Roe v Wade ruling as 'global assault on democracy and freedom'

Tobias Ellwood tweeted yesterday that he was in Moldova

Tobias Ellwood MP stripped of Tory party whip after abstaining in confidence vote

Grant Shapps says transport industry can't cope with extreme weather

'UK not built to stand 40C': Shapps says transport can't cope with extreme weather

Several fires broke out as record temperatures were reached

Heatwave as it happened: Fires rage as UK passes 40C for the first time ever

Sixty people were evacuated from an assisted living facility in Hornchurch after a fire broke out

Dozens evacuated as 100 firefighters tackle huge blaze at block of flats in East London

Zelenskyy suspends 28 officials from Ukraine's security service

Zelenskyy suspends 28 'collaborators and traitors' from Ukraine's security service

Fires have broken out across Britain

'We just hope our house is still there': Devastating fires break out as UK endures 40C heat
Headers could be completely banned for children under 12 after the FA announced a trial of the rule

Football Association to trial heading ban for under-12s amid brain injury fears

Nigel Malt crushed his daughter with his car

Dad who ran over daughter, 19, twice when 'consumed with anger' convicted of murder

Dogs should not be left in hot cars on warm days

What should I do if I see a dog shut in a hot car?

Police were alerted at 4:43pm that the teenager had gone missing after entering the water at Tagg's Island in Hampton (pictured)

Boy, 14, believed to have drowned after going missing in the Thames

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mexico Mayan Train Archaeology

Train plan ‘endangers some of Mexico’s oldest pre-historic sites’
Belgium EU Albania North Macedonia

EU starts membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia

Israel Lebanon

Israeli leader warns Hezbollah during visit to border

Iran Russia Turkey

Vladimir Putin in Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran and Turkey
Texas School Shooting Aid

Texas school shooter left trail of ominous warning signs, says report
Russia Ukraine War

Russian cruise missiles strike villages around Ukraine’s port city of Odesa
South Africa Teens Nightclub Deaths

Methanol found in blood of teenagers who died in South African tavern
France Wildfires

Man held as police probe raging wildfires in France

Fashion For Relief Gala – Red Carpet – London

Greek Church writes to archbishop who baptised children of same-sex celebrities
Vatican Pope

Vatican imposes new investment policy amid financial scandal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reckons Kemi Badenoch's votes could be a game changer

Marr: Kemi Badenoch's votes could change everything in this gripping Tory leadership race
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader
Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech - 'Buy the bloke a Peroni!'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch again

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/07 | Watch again

'Trans women's rights are women's rights ': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance

'Trans women's rights are women's rights': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance
Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'

Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London