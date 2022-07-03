‘No-show’ job-hunters fuelling airport chaos and delays, recruitment insider says

3 July 2022, 15:02 | Updated: 3 July 2022, 15:08

By Asher McShane

"No-show" job hunters have been blamed for exacerbating the chaotic scenes at airports that have been blighting the travel plans of millions people in recent months.

A recruitment veteran named Kully from Rugby rang in to LBC to tell Sangita Myska: “I’m a recruiter who has worked in the aviation industry for the last 20 years.

“We are seeing large amounts of applicants… when we are shortlisting those candidates to discuss vacancies, we are experiencing the largest amount of no-shows that I’ve ever experienced in 20 years.

“It baffles me that people will spend their time, send their CV, have a telephone-based interview, agree to attend an interview or assessment, and then not even bother turning up.

Read more: Airport chaos: security checks for new workers fast-tracked

Read more: 'Disorganised hell': Chaos at UK airports as holidaymakers face 3-hour security queues

A caller told LBC that 'no show' job hunters were fuelling chaos at airports
A caller told LBC that 'no show' job hunters were fuelling chaos at airports. Picture: Alamy

“Three weeks ago I was recruiting… [for customer service and security guards]. We booked 40 candidates, 18 turned up.

“Of those 18 individuals, we were left with 11 people [after initial checks and interviews].

“Now those 11 individuals, we have a 50pc drop-out rate. They will fail security checks, people will change their mind, people will get job offers elsewhere. People don’t want to work the shifts, they don’t want to work weekends, or they may have job offers elsewhere.”

He said “a large portion” of the problems he faced were because of Brexit and difficulties caused by the pandemic, and raised security concerns over plans to 'fast-track' applicants, that were announced today.

Some of the UK's airports were being deluged with complaints by customers again today, while other travellers are braced for chaos after warnings of summer of holiday disruption across Europe.

Countries across the Continent are being forced to grapple with mass strikes over wage-busting inflation, and crippling post-Covid staffing shortages.

Ministers have promised to fast-track security testing for new airport workers, but this won't come fast enough for some with chaotic scenes reported at UK airports yet again today.

Holidaymakers posted pictures of bags piling up at Heathrow airport due to 'staff shortages.' Others meanwhile complained of waiting as long as two hours before their bags emerged at Gatwick Airport. It was a similar story at Bristol airport with customers posting pictures of huge queues to get their bags and complaining of hour-long waits.

One person complained about Gatwick this morning, writing online: "Why is there no communication at north terminal in regards to peoples baggage. People have been waiting 3hrs with no communication from you! This is unacceptable!"

Another said: "We've been waiting for our luggage for nearly 2 hours, sort it out."

One passenger flying from Heathrow described the "chaos" and "lengthy wait times" at Terminal 2.

Craig Lester, 49, was travelling to Shannon, Ireland, and said "space is at a premium".

"There simply is not enough space to queue," Mr Lester, a television engineer from north Devon, told the PA news agency.

"At security it is lengthy wait times. It took me over 90 minutes from walking into the terminal until I eventually got through security. I hate to see what it will look like during school holidays in August."

Mr Lester described seeing "some flare-ups" between the public and employees, adding: "The staff are under pressure, I can't blame them. People have them under pressure."

"It is unbelievably uncomfortable," he added from the plane.

The issues will be made worse as BA staff at Heathrow go on strike in the next two months, but workers across the continent are also planning strikes.

French air staff are striking this weekend, In Spain, Ryanair staff are going on strike this week at the airline's bases, including Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, Alicante, Sevilla, Palma, Valencia, Girona, Santiago de Compostela and Ibiza. 

EasyJet workers will stage mass walkouts in Barcelona, Malaga and Palma as they demand a 40% salary increase. They have also pencilled in July 15-17 and July 29-31 as dates for further strikes.

Ministers battling to dampen the chaos at airports claim security tests for new workers are being completed in record times as passengers criticised "disaster movie" scenes.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is trying to alleviate flight disruption this summer to avert the mayhem seen over the Easter and Jubilee holidays.

Shortages of staff to handle baggage and carry out security checks such as X-rays are fuelling long queues and delays at UK airports.

The Government has ordered the vetting centre to prioritise checks for airports so new recruits can help plug the gaps quicker.

The Department of Transport (DfT) said counter-terrorist checks for aviation workers are now being processed on average in under 10 days - half March's time.

Accreditation checks are also being sped up to be completed within five days on average, according to the department.

But in the short term, the staffing shortages appear to be hitting Heathrow airport.

Passenger Adam Kent, 59, said baggage reclaim "looked like a scene from a disaster movie" after arriving at Terminal 3 from Orlando, Florida.

"(There was) lost luggage everywhere, stacked between baggage belts, everyone stepping over it and no-one doing anything about it," Mr Kent, from Worcestershire, told the PA news agency.

"Being brutally honest, it looks like a serious health and safety issue.

"No-one visible on the ground to explain the carnage or sort out the mess, it seems like lots of luggage has not arrived with passengers and just been dumped."

Mr Kent said there was "appalling customer service" at the airport, adding: "Staff (were) nowhere to be seen, everyone was pretty shocked.

"The left and abandoned luggage was left unsecured and could easily be stolen... No duty of care shown to passengers' possessions."

Mr Shapps, who has devised a 22-point plan to help limit the disruption, welcomed the latest statistics.

"People have made huge sacrifices during the pandemic and deserve their flights to run on time, without complications and without being cancelled last minute," he said.

"While this is a challenging time for the sector, it is not acceptable for the current disruption to continue as we head into the summer peak.

"The public deserves to know now whether or not their flight will run over the summer, and so I reiterate my call for the industry to commit to deliver the flights they have scheduled, or to cancel them well in advance so people can make other arrangements.

"Building on our 22-point plan to help the industry minimise disruption, we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure this summer is a great success for the British public."

But Labour accused the Government of having been "missing in action".

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: "The part-time Transport Secretary didn't hold a single meeting to tackle the chaos between Easter and the Jubilee weekend and now he's desperately trying to play catch-up.

"These re-announced half-measures will do little to clear the huge delays in security checks and tackle the chronic low pay holding the industry back."

However, the DfT said Mr Shapps held an aviation roundtable to discuss the disruption with airports, airlines and ground handling companies on June 1.Hundreds of passengers’ bags piled up again at Heathrow airport today after warnings of a summer of holiday chaos.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Eco protesters stormed the track

'Dangerous' eco protesters storm track at British GP after '3-car pile-up' halts race

The government is to announce plans to ensure all new public buildings have male and female toilets

New schools, hospitals shops and offices must have single-sex toilets, Govt to confim

A fire broke out on the roof of a block in Bromley

Firefighters tackle blaze on roof of Bromley tower block

Residents in a number of Sydney suburbs were ordered to evacuate

Thousands flee their homes as flooding hits Sydney

Peter Brook has been described as one of the 'great renovators' of contemporary theatrer

Theatre visionary Peter Brook dies aged 97

Therese Coffey said the PM was "not aware of specific allegations" about Chris Pincher

Boris Johnson 'not aware of specific allegations' made against Pincher, minister says

A woman died after losing an arm and a leg in a shark attack off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt

Stretch of Red Sea coast closed after woman savaged to death by shark

Nick Kyrgios made it through to the last 16 after the fiery clash on court

Nick Kyrgios called ‘evil bully’ by Tsitsipas after 'box office' Wimbledon encounter

Passengers queueing at Heathrow's Terminal 2 earlier this week

Airport chaos: security checks for new workers fast-tracked

Boris Johnson is accused of ignoring warnings about appointing Chris Pincher

PM accused of 'turning blind eye to Chris Pincher warnings' as more allegations emerge

A former royal protection officer has claimed Prince Andrew had an "intimate relationship" with Ghislaine Maxwell (pictured in insert with Virginia Giuffre), giving her unfettered access to the royal residence

Prince Andrew gave Ghislaine Maxwell 'unrestricted access to Palace,' ex-officer claims

Exclusive
Daughter of Roe v Wade plaintiff says mum 'would be devastated' about Supreme Court ruling

Daughter of Roe v Wade plaintiff says mum 'would be devastated' about Supreme Court ruling

Chris Pincher says he is seeking medical support after getting "far too drunk" at the Carlton Club in London

Tory MP Chris Pincher seeking 'professional medical support' after 'groping' allegations

Hundreds of people, many dressed in white, gathered to pay respects at a vigil for Zara Aleena

Hundreds gather dressed in white at vigil to ‘walk home’ killed Zara Aleena

Jerry Hall has filed for divorce from Rupert Murdoch

'Heartbroken' Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch

Sheila O'Leary has been found guilty of the murder of her baby son

Vegan mother found guilty of murder of son after feeding him only raw fruit and veg

Latest News

See more Latest News

Holiday makers have been met with huge queues at major UK airports

More travel chaos as 'fuel issue' halts Heathrow departures and more flights axed
The government says the plans would mean people could buy bigger homes than they would have otherwise

Government draws up plan for mortgages that your kids pay for after you die
An average of 23,000 parking tickets are being dished out by private parking firms every day

Govt 'to end rip-off parking' as 23,000 tickets dished out by private firms a day
Oscar Pistorius has met with the father of Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius meets victim Reeva Steenkamp's father in a bid for parole
Luiz Da Silva Neto drugged two men and sexually assaulted them

Man guilty of drugging and raping two straight men as cops fear there may be more victims
Holiday makers have been met with huge queues at major UK airports

'Disorganised hell': Chaos at UK airports as holidaymakers face 3-hour security queues
Boris Johnson has agreed that the Conservative whip should be suspended from Chris Pincher

PM faces backlash for delay suspending MP over 'disturbing groping' allegations
Two police officers were sacked after making several inappropriate jokes, including about the Duchess of Sussex

Cops sacked from Met over racist joke about Meghan Markle

'It's double standards!': Neil Parish says whip should be withdrawn from Chris Pincher

'Double standards!': Neil Parish slams govt for not withdrawing whip from Chris Pincher
Teaching unions have rejected a pay offer from education secretary Nadhim Zahawi and threatened more strike action

Teaching unions reject pay rise offer from govt as strike action looms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 3/7 | Watch again

'Mafia-like' loyalty, and a toxic culture of power: Ben Kentish's inside view on the culture of Westminster

'Mafia-like' loyalty and a toxic 'power' culture: Ben Kentish's inside view on Westminster
LBC Views: Gina Davidson says Nicola Sturgeon has surprised everyone with her bold referendum announcement - but that it's a huge gamble

LBC Views: Nicola Sturgeon's independence grenade could blow up in her face
Ben Kentish's Nato anlysis

LBC Views: Nato will need to do much more if it is to stop Putin
'I won't be shopping in Sainsbury's again but I went back for my apology'

Mum slams supermarket after being told off by worker for breastfeeding in car park
'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe
Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero
Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London