Five days of big names: LBC announces guest host week

LBC welcomes five of Britain’s top political figures to guest-present its popular mid-morning show next week. Picture: LBC

Five of Britain’s most outspoken and straight-talking MPs will join LBC next week to guest-present the station’s popular mid-morning show.

Angela Rayner, Matt Hancock, Tom Tugendhat, Jeremy Hunt and Wes Streeting will each host one of the 10am to 1pm programmes from Monday 18th to Friday 22nd July, while James O’Brien is on holiday.

During a turbulent and ever-changing political backdrop, this will be a timely opportunity to hear from five of Britain’s most straight-talking MPs, who will bring their unique insight, in-depth knowledge and wealth of political experience to LBC.

The line-up for next week's shows are:

Monday: Angela Rayner

Angela Rayner to host LBC show. Picture: LBC

Tuesday: Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock to host LBC show. Picture: LBC

Wednesday: Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat to host LBC show. Picture: LBC

Thursday: Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt to host LBC show. Picture: LBC

Friday: Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting to host LBC show. Picture: LBC

Across the week, LBC listeners will have the opportunity to speak directly to the five politicians, to challenge them on the big issues that matter, from the Conservative leadership battle and cost of living crisis to the war in Ukraine.

Angela Rayner, Matt Hancock, Tom Tugendhat and Jeremy Hunt will all make their radio-presenting debut on LBC, while Wes Streeting returns following his successful debut earlier this year.

Tom Cheal, LBC’s managing editor, said: “With the country’s future up for grabs and more people than ever engaging with LBC, it’s the perfect moment to welcome five of the UK’s most influential politicians onto the airwaves. LBC is unique in giving our audience unparalleled access to those making the decisions affecting all our lives. While these guest presenters may be behind the mic, as ever, it’s LBC’s listeners in the driving seat, debating directly with those in power.”