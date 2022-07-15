Five days of big names: LBC announces guest host week

15 July 2022

LBC welcomes five of Britain’s top political figures to guest-present its popular mid-morning show next week
Picture: LBC

Five of Britain’s most outspoken and straight-talking MPs will join LBC next week to guest-present the station’s popular mid-morning show.

Angela Rayner, Matt Hancock, Tom Tugendhat, Jeremy Hunt and Wes Streeting will each host one of the 10am to 1pm programmes from Monday 18th to Friday 22nd July, while James O’Brien is on holiday.

During a turbulent and ever-changing political backdrop, this will be a timely opportunity to hear from five of Britain’s most straight-talking MPs, who will bring their unique insight, in-depth knowledge and wealth of political experience to LBC.

You can listen live on Global Player

The line-up for next week's shows are:

Monday: Angela Rayner

Angela Rayner to host LBC show
Picture: LBC

Tuesday: Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock to host LBC show
Picture: LBC

Wednesday: Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat to host LBC show
Picture: LBC

Thursday: Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt to host LBC show
Picture: LBC

Friday: Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting to host LBC show
Picture: LBC

Across the week, LBC listeners will have the opportunity to speak directly to the five politicians, to challenge them on the big issues that matter, from the Conservative leadership battle and cost of living crisis to the war in Ukraine.

Angela Rayner, Matt Hancock, Tom Tugendhat and Jeremy Hunt will all make their radio-presenting debut on LBC, while Wes Streeting returns following his successful debut earlier this year.

Tom Cheal, LBC’s managing editor, said: “With the country’s future up for grabs and more people than ever engaging with LBC, it’s the perfect moment to welcome five of the UK’s most influential politicians onto the airwaves. LBC is unique in giving our audience unparalleled access to those making the decisions affecting all our lives. While these guest presenters may be behind the mic, as ever, it’s LBC’s listeners in the driving seat, debating directly with those in power.”

A High Court judge has ruled that doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment

Doctors can switch off life support for Archie Battersbee, High Court rules

Paul Urey has died after falling ill, having been detained by pro-Russian separatists

British aid worker Paul Urey dies after being detained by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine

Extreme heat is set to hit parts of England next week

Red 'danger to life' warning for Britain's hottest day with 104F temperatures

Water company bosses should face jail time over pollution

Jail water firm bosses for 'appalling' pollution levels, Environment Agency says

Liza was killed an attack, with her pram left lying on its side near a blown-up building

Slaughter of the innocent: Girl with Down's Syndrome killed in Putin's latest atrocity

Ollie was punished for taking off his blazer in blistering heat

Boy, 15, punished for taking off blazer in school as Britain battles blistering heatwave

Dad who left ex for Ukrainian refugee releases rap as she slaps restraining order on him

Boris Johnson is said to be staunchly against Rishi Sunak taking the keys to No10

'Anyone but Sunak' Boris urges defeated Tory leadership candidates

Lord Frost has urged Kemi Badenoch to step aside amid fears of splitting the vote

Unite the right: Kemi urged to step aside from Tory poll as ERG backs Truss

Paul Richardson was a cover supervisor at Woodham Academy in Newton Aycliffe

Teacher who told pupil 'it's good you're pretty' and kissed another banned from teaching

John Jeffs was fined over his sex act with a Henry hoover

Former pastor, 74, sentenced after performing sex acts on a Henry hoover in a church

Tory leadership contestant Kemi Badenoch has said any racial prejudice she has encountered "is always from the left"

Kemi Badenoch says any racial prejudice she has encountered 'is always from the left'

Donald Trump paid tribute to a 'wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman'

Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump dies aged 73

Comedian Rhod Gilbert reveals he is receiving treatment for cancer

'Absolutely no chance': Keir Starmer rules out making a deal with the SNP

Town carnival issues grovelling apology for 'transphobic' float

Town carnival issues grovelling apology after featuring 'transphobic' float

