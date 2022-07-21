Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

21 July 2022, 10:58 | Updated: 21 July 2022, 11:04

By Sam Sholli

Jeremy Hunt has said he's backing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race "really on character grounds".

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are now seeking support of Tory party members after making the final ballot in the contest to be their party's leader and Prime Minister.

Mr Hunt's words have comes as he's been filling in for James O'Brien by presenting a LBC programme today, after Angela Rayner, Matt Hancock and Chris Bryant have done so already this week.

This week will also see Wes Streeting host a 10am to 1pm programmes while James is away.

Mr Hunt said: "Who would you like to be our next Prime Minister? Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss?

"And I was, in fact, was one of those two finalists just three years ago in 2019.

"I remember the very moment I found I got into the last two. And contrary to my smooth public appearance, there was a feeling of total chaos and panic.

"And you're thinking about how you're going to get around the country, all the hustings that you have to do - hosted of course that time by LBC's own Iain Dale.

"And you're thinking about one very simple thing which is that this is going to be very quick - because in just two week's time those ballot papers will arrive through the letter boxes of Conservative Party members and many of them will vote straight away.

"So there is really no time. This a sprint. Every minute of every day counts."

The former Health Secretary went on to say: "I'm supporting Rishi Sunak, really on character grounds."

He went on to give an example of when Rishi Sunak "showed the character we need in a Prime Minister in difficult times".

He later added: "But Liz Truss has been an excellent Foreign Secretary. She has many qualities."

READ MORE: Andrew Marr: 'There's a risk the Tory leadership contest could get very dirty'

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch again

14 hours ago

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

16 hours ago

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'

20 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Over half a million Brits face huge passport delays

'Absolute nightmare': Half a million Brits set to miss holidays due to passport delays
Penny's jibe at AMT following Call the Cabinet

Penny Mordaunt's work ethic jibe at Anne-Marie Trevelyan after Call the Cabinet
The BBC apologised in the High Court to Princes Charles, William and Harry

BBC apologises to Charles, William and Harry for Diana interview scandal
Rishi Sunak sets out his Thatcherite credentials and Liz Truss has appeared in numerous photo opps that seem to paint her as Thatcher’s heir

Return to 'Thatcherism' as Sunak and Truss battle to win to over Tory members' support
Spanish bar slammed for charging tourists for cutlery

Spanish bar slammed for charging tourists one Euro for cutlery
The Cost of Living Tsar was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tsar hopes next PM share's Boris's 'passion' for helping with cost of living crisis
Puppy Border Terrier Feeding

Dog food recall warning as brand recalled over fears it contains metal
Vladimir Putin is 'too healthy' says CIA chief William Burns

CIA boss slaps down rumours about Putin's health saying Russian President is 'too healthy'
marr

Andrew Marr: 'There's a risk the Tory leadership contest could get very dirty'
Prince Charles' charity will not face further action

Watchdog to take no further action over £2.5m 'given to Charles' charity in bags'