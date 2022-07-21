Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

By Sam Sholli

Jeremy Hunt has said he's backing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race "really on character grounds".

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are now seeking support of Tory party members after making the final ballot in the contest to be their party's leader and Prime Minister.

Mr Hunt's words have comes as he's been filling in for James O'Brien by presenting a LBC programme today, after Angela Rayner, Matt Hancock and Chris Bryant have done so already this week.

This week will also see Wes Streeting host a 10am to 1pm programmes while James is away.

Mr Hunt said: "Who would you like to be our next Prime Minister? Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss?

"And I was, in fact, was one of those two finalists just three years ago in 2019.

"I remember the very moment I found I got into the last two. And contrary to my smooth public appearance, there was a feeling of total chaos and panic.

"And you're thinking about how you're going to get around the country, all the hustings that you have to do - hosted of course that time by LBC's own Iain Dale.

"And you're thinking about one very simple thing which is that this is going to be very quick - because in just two week's time those ballot papers will arrive through the letter boxes of Conservative Party members and many of them will vote straight away.

"So there is really no time. This a sprint. Every minute of every day counts."

The former Health Secretary went on to say: "I'm supporting Rishi Sunak, really on character grounds."

He went on to give an example of when Rishi Sunak "showed the character we need in a Prime Minister in difficult times".

He later added: "But Liz Truss has been an excellent Foreign Secretary. She has many qualities."

