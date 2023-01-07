Lord Sugar should run the NHS 'like a business', caller believes

By Danai Nesta Kupemba

The NHS should be run by a business magnate like Lord Sugar, an LBC caller has said amid threats that junior doctors may strike.

Junior doctors in England will strike for three days in March if they vote for industrial action.

The British Medical Association (BMA) confirmed that a ballot will open on Monday.

The industrial action is being held to get pay raises amid rising inflation.

Ahead of the vote BMA has said that the strike action is likely to go ahead.

Andrew Castle asked his listeners what they thought about the possibility of more NHS strikes.

One caller provided his thoughts on how the NHS could put a stop to the ongoing issues.

Firstly, he told Andrew that 'nurses don't want more money, they need more nurses'.

To which Andrew responded: 'You need money, for more nurses.'

But that suggestion wasn't the caller's last. He put forward the idea of the NHS adopting a business model.

"We need to get someone in business, like Lord Sugar, or somebody big like that, to go in and treat the NHS like a business,' the caller said.

However, Andrew Castle stated that it would be more beneficial if Chief Executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard, actually sat down and talked to someone about the ongoing problems plaguing the NHS.