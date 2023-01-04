Nurse who treated Nick Ferrari strongly disagrees with his NHS stance

4 January 2023, 09:50 | Updated: 4 January 2023, 09:51

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

The NHS is "too political" and it's all "short-term fixes", says this nurse who recently looked after Nick Ferrari in A&E.

This nurse spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast after she cared for him in A&E, telling him she disagreed with his stance on the NHS.

The conversation comes amid warnings that the deaths of up to 500 people each week could be caused by delays in emergency care.

Speaking to Nick, Dee from Catford said: "It's never long-term enough.

"The NHS is too political and it's all short-term fixes.

"It needs to be a little bit more independent."

Dee later added: "We've known for years this was going to come.

"With social care that's mainly privatised that people can't afford and secondly the workforce situation."

Read more: NHS facing 'intolerable' pressures which have become 'major crisis' ex-nursing chief warns

Reminding him that the UK isn't the "only" place in the world with a national health service, she told Nick her home country, Denmark runs a more efficient service.

Nick asked: "And broadly speaking, are most Danes happy with their NHS Dee?"

She said: "Oh, of course, they moan she still has to wait three months to have her knee replacement."

Read more: NHS in ‘complete state of crisis’ and people ‘resort to DIY treatment as they can’t see GPs’

