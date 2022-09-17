NHS Manager 'fed up' at service's portrayal over Queen's bank holiday cancellations

17 September 2022, 16:54

This NHS Manager says she's "fed up" with the way that the service is being portrayed over appointment cancellations that have been made for the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Some NHS trusts have decided to shut down services on the upcoming bank holiday that is being held for the Queen's funeral.

It comes after NHS England gave GP surgeries the all-clear to close for the bank holiday.

Many have taken to social media to express their upset and anger at the news.

In response to the outrage an NHS Manager messaged Sangita Myska on Twitter, calling the situation "impossible" and asking her to read out their thoughts.

"I'm fed up with the way that the NHS is being portrayed over cancellations," said the NHS Manager. "This bank holiday is a nightmare."

In the hope of setting the record straight, they went on to say that no one actually wants to cancel appointments at the last minute, but that theatres as well as outpatient and GP clinics are fully booked.

"My local trust is still doing cancer and urgent work," said the NHS Manager. "Maternity services and ambulance services are business as usual."

They then reiterated that there hasn't actually been an NHS-wide mandate to close, and that there has been no central guidance on whether to close or not.

Relating the issue to the pending school closures, the NHS Manager said that many of their colleagues will struggle to go into work on Monday if they can't find childcare at the last minute.

In normal circumstances, on bank holidays the NHS takes up emergency care only.

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8th September. A state funeral was arranged for 10 days after her death on Monday 19th September, which has been declared a bank holiday in the United Kingdom.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Ben Kentish reflects on the queues of people wanting to pay tribute to the Queen

LBC Views: There will never be another moment like this because there will never beLBC Views: There will never be another moment like this because there will never be another monarch like her

2 hours ago

Caller drops out of queue to see the Queen's coffin

Caller drops out of 'celeb-spotting' queue for Queen's coffin after it became a 'joke'

3 hours ago

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

8 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

8 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

8 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Beatrice and Eugenie paid tribute to the Queen

'We thought you'd be here forever': Beatrice and Eugenie pay tribute to 'dearest Grannie' Queen Elizabeth II
Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside Scotland Yard

Protesters gather outside Met Police HQ over killing of unarmed black man Chris Kaba

The incident happened on Coupland Road in Leeds

Baby girl, 1, dies after being knocked down and killed by her 'devastated' dad in front of her home
Queen statue may be placed permanently in Trafalgar Square

Queen Elizabeth statue could be placed in Trafalgar Square after talks between MPs and officials
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘uninvited’ to state reception at Buckingham Palace

Moldovan killer Sergiu Boianjiu jailed for 26 years for rape and attempted murder

Moldovan killer who came to Britain jailed for 26 years for rape and attempted murder

Putin speaks following Ukraine's counter-attacks against Russia

Russia may be unable to fend off another Ukraine attack experts say as Putin vows to press on
King Charles and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to the queue

'It means an awful lot that you're all here': Charles and William greet mourners queueing to see the Queen
The satellite images show the scale of the queue to see the Queen

Queue to see the Queen and crowds of mourners so big they can be seen from space

The Duke of Sussex, pictured here in a morning suit, will be in military uniform at the vigil later

Prince Harry to stand vigil at foot of Queen's coffin in military uniform