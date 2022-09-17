NHS Manager 'fed up' at service's portrayal over Queen's bank holiday cancellations

This NHS Manager says she's "fed up" with the way that the service is being portrayed over appointment cancellations that have been made for the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Some NHS trusts have decided to shut down services on the upcoming bank holiday that is being held for the Queen's funeral.

It comes after NHS England gave GP surgeries the all-clear to close for the bank holiday.

Many have taken to social media to express their upset and anger at the news.

In response to the outrage an NHS Manager messaged Sangita Myska on Twitter, calling the situation "impossible" and asking her to read out their thoughts.

"I'm fed up with the way that the NHS is being portrayed over cancellations," said the NHS Manager. "This bank holiday is a nightmare."

In the hope of setting the record straight, they went on to say that no one actually wants to cancel appointments at the last minute, but that theatres as well as outpatient and GP clinics are fully booked.

"My local trust is still doing cancer and urgent work," said the NHS Manager. "Maternity services and ambulance services are business as usual."

They then reiterated that there hasn't actually been an NHS-wide mandate to close, and that there has been no central guidance on whether to close or not.

Relating the issue to the pending school closures, the NHS Manager said that many of their colleagues will struggle to go into work on Monday if they can't find childcare at the last minute.

In normal circumstances, on bank holidays the NHS takes up emergency care only.

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8th September. A state funeral was arranged for 10 days after her death on Monday 19th September, which has been declared a bank holiday in the United Kingdom.