King Charles approves bank holiday for Queen's funeral in one of his first acts as monarch

10 September 2022, 11:01

Prince Charles has declared a bank holiday for his mother's funeral
Prince Charles has declared a bank holiday for his mother's funeral. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

A bank holiday has been approved for the day of the Queen's funeral by King Charles.

In one of his first acts as monarch, the new King gave his blessing to a day off for most Brits on the day his mother is laid to rest.

Charles signed papers that approved it during his Accession Council meeting on Saturday.

The date of the funeral is yet to be confirmed but it is thought to be in about 10 days' time.

A day off will allow Brits the opportunity to mourn during her funeral and present an opportunity to celebrate her life.

He has been proclaimed monarch after the council meeting - attended by a variety of Privy Counsellors including Queen consort Camilla, Prince William and former Prime Ministers - at St James's Palace.

Live updates: King Charles to be formally declared new sovereign at Accession Council

Read more: King Charles III takes oath at Accession Ceremony and says he will follow Queen's 'inspiring example'

His Majesty said: "Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life.

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.

"I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government."

He added: "My lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen.

"I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we've all suffered.

"It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers.

"And that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss."

