Live updates: King Charles to be formally declared new sovereign at Accession Council

10 September 2022, 07:02

King Charles will be formally declared as the new sovereign
King Charles will be formally declared as the new sovereign. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

King Charles will be formally proclaimed as the new sovereign today.

The new monarch will make a personal declaration and oath at St James's Palace today.

The nation continues to mourn for Queen Elizabeth but today will see the start of a 24-hour period where Union flags return to full-mast to mark the declaration of the new sovereign.

The King, who returned to London from Balmoral on Friday, is also expected to meet the Prime Minister again, and hold an audience with her and the Cabinet.

King Charles' Accession Council begins on Saturday

Accession Council explained: How King Charles will be officially proclaimed as the new monarch

King Charles will officially replace the Queen as monarch.

King Charles to be formally proclaimed monarch in historic Accession Council ceremony

King Charles said he had dreaded the day he lost his mother.

'The moment I've been dreading': King Charles tells Liz Truss of grief of losing mother in first audience with PM

Kate has taken on the title of Princess of Wales

Kate to 'create her own path' as she becomes first Princess of Wales since Diana

King Charles III addresses the nation for the first time as monarch

Read it in full: King Charles III's first address to the nation as monarch

Chris Kaba, 24, was shot dead by Met officers.

Police watchdog launches murder investigation after fatal police shooting of unarmed rapper

King Charles, speaking in a pre-recorded message, said he wanted to "express my love" for Prince Harry and Meghan "as they continue to build their lives overseas."

King Charles extends olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan in first address

The Prime Minister, Lord Mayor of London and senior ministers have gathered at St Paul's Cathedral for a service in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior ministers attend remembrance service for the Queen

King Charles III has vowed to renew the Queen's promise of lifelong service.

King Charles III delivers emotional tribute to 'darling mama' as he renews her promise of 'lifelong service'

Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday triggered Operation London Bridge, but how will Britain mourn the monarch's death?

How will Britain mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

Landmarks around the world were lit up in the Union Jack colours to pay tribute to the monarch, with the Sydney Opera House projecting an image of the Queen on one of its sails.

World unites to pay tribute to 'kind-hearted' Queen who 'defined an era'

The Queen's funeral will take place within two weeks of her death

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: When and where will it be held and how can I watch it?

Thankfully, the bomb killed no one but 200 people were injured

Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences over IRA’s 1996 Manchester bombing

Members of Parliament have observed a minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

MPs fall silent in poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen's death has been marked with gun salutes and the ringing of church bells across the country

96 gun salute echoes across Britain as church bells ring to mark death of Queen

Changes as the crown ascends to King Charles

From stamps and cash to the national anthem: the things that will change now Charles is King

