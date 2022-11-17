Nick Ferrari stunned as damning report reveals Government wasted £14bn

By Melissa Afshar

The British government has wasted a total of £14 billion on a series of non-essential holidays, products, and experiences, including "vegan ice cream in Uruguay", a damning report reveals.

LBC's Nick Ferrari has revealed that the British government have squandered a grand total of £14 billion "on what could only be described as absolutely not what the government should be spending its funds on."

The scandalous revelation has come to light amid a harrowing cost of living crisis, as Britain's inflation level hits a 41-year high, and just before the government announced its Autumn Statement.

"Where do you even start," began Nick Ferrari, before reciting what read like a never-ending document of expenses.

The expenses documented include:

£98 million by the Ministry of Justice on an electric tagging programme that was recalled.

An unknown total of funds on the HS2, which is no longer needed.

An unknown total of funds on a breads jewellery subscription box of knitting supplies from the Czech Republic for British prison inmates.

An unknown total of funds on a two-day workshop with an artist for the Department of Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs.

"The thick end" of £3,500 on swimming classes in Panama.

£6,000 on two visits to a theme park in Sydney by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

£11,00 on luxury food hampers from Fortnum and Mason

More than £1,000 on crockery from the high-end tableware retailer, Emma Bridgewater.

£6,836 on a stay at a luxury villa in Italy.

£837.00 on vegan ice cream in Uraguay.

£780 on cakes from Sainsbury's to welcome staff back into the office after the end of the pandemic lockdowns.

Approximately £5,000 on a storytelling session by an ecologist.

£14,000 on staff training from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Stunned by the news, Nick Ferrari said: "Vegan ice cream in Uruguay? I can't believe I'm reading this."

