Nick Ferrari stunned as damning report reveals Government wasted £14bn

17 November 2022, 13:16

Melissa Afshar

By Melissa Afshar

The British government has wasted a total of £14 billion on a series of non-essential holidays, products, and experiences, including "vegan ice cream in Uruguay", a damning report reveals.

LBC's Nick Ferrari has revealed that the British government have squandered a grand total of £14 billion "on what could only be described as absolutely not what the government should be spending its funds on."

The scandalous revelation has come to light amid a harrowing cost of living crisis, as Britain's inflation level hits a 41-year high, and just before the government announced its Autumn Statement.

"Where do you even start," began Nick Ferrari, before reciting what read like a never-ending document of expenses.

The expenses documented include:

  • £98 million by the Ministry of Justice on an electric tagging programme that was recalled.
  • An unknown total of funds on the HS2, which is no longer needed.
  • An unknown total of funds on a breads jewellery subscription box of knitting supplies from the Czech Republic for British prison inmates.
  • An unknown total of funds on a two-day workshop with an artist for the Department of Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs.
  • "The thick end" of £3,500 on swimming classes in Panama.
  • £6,000 on two visits to a theme park in Sydney by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
  • £11,00 on luxury food hampers from Fortnum and Mason
  • More than £1,000 on crockery from the high-end tableware retailer, Emma Bridgewater.
  • £6,836 on a stay at a luxury villa in Italy.
  • £837.00 on vegan ice cream in Uraguay.
  • £780 on cakes from Sainsbury's to welcome staff back into the office after the end of the pandemic lockdowns.
  • Approximately £5,000 on a storytelling session by an ecologist.
  • £14,000 on staff training from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

READ MORE: Autumn statement live: Hunt unveils a brutal package of tax rises and spending cuts to curb Britain’s spiralling debts

Stunned by the news, Nick Ferrari said: "Vegan ice cream in Uruguay? I can't believe I'm reading this."

LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: how to listen & more

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

James O’Brien delivers a 'masterpiece' analogy from one of his listeners explaining right-wing British politics

James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

1 hour ago

Caller says he has no cash left

With tax rises anticipated in the Autumn Statement, this caller says he has 'no more spare cash'

2 hours ago

Gina Davidson asks where is the government's integrity in having arm's deals with Qatar

Gina Davidson: Where is the government's integrity in arms deals to Qatar?

2 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

10 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

10 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

10 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

National living wage and state pension set for 'largest ever increases' as Chancellor vows 'we are on your side'

National living wage and state pension set for 'largest ever increases' as Chancellor vows 'we are on your side'
Electric cars will no longer be tax exempt

Electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty from April 2025, the Chancellor announces
The Chancellor announced tax rises that will hit millions as he plugged a £55bn gap in the UK's finances

Millions of people to pay more tax as Chancellor confirms string of brutal hikes but benefits and pensions increased
Andrew Burfield has been jailed for life for the murder of Katie Kenyon

Andrew Burfield jailed for 32 years for murdering mum-of-two Katie Kenyon with an axe

Nearly 20% of Brexit voters now say they think it was the wrong decision - a record high

Record number of Brits now think Brexit was the wrong decision

Camille Herron ran 100 miles only to be told it did not count

Runner smashes world record for 100-mile run only to be told it didn't count because course was 716 feet short
Neighbours is to return after being cancelled this year

Neighbours is saved. Beloved Australian soap set to return to British TV after being axed this year
Hunt for award-winning tv scriptwriter Nick Fisher who has gone missing with his dog

BAFTA-winning TV writer goes missing with his beloved dog sparking police hunt

Tearful caller ‘angry’ at £14bn wasted by government on failed scheme, luxury getaways and vegan ice cream

Tearful caller ‘angry’ at £14bn wasted by government on failed scheme, luxury getaways and vegan ice cream
Migrants arriving in the UK

Devon Council takes Home Office to court to stop third hotel being used to house migrants