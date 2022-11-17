Sangita Myska 1pm - 4pm
Nick Ferrari stunned as damning report reveals Government wasted £14bn
17 November 2022, 13:16
The British government has wasted a total of £14 billion on a series of non-essential holidays, products, and experiences, including "vegan ice cream in Uruguay", a damning report reveals.
LBC's Nick Ferrari has revealed that the British government have squandered a grand total of £14 billion "on what could only be described as absolutely not what the government should be spending its funds on."
The scandalous revelation has come to light amid a harrowing cost of living crisis, as Britain's inflation level hits a 41-year high, and just before the government announced its Autumn Statement.
"Where do you even start," began Nick Ferrari, before reciting what read like a never-ending document of expenses.
The expenses documented include:
- £98 million by the Ministry of Justice on an electric tagging programme that was recalled.
- An unknown total of funds on the HS2, which is no longer needed.
- An unknown total of funds on a breads jewellery subscription box of knitting supplies from the Czech Republic for British prison inmates.
- An unknown total of funds on a two-day workshop with an artist for the Department of Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs.
- "The thick end" of £3,500 on swimming classes in Panama.
- £6,000 on two visits to a theme park in Sydney by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
- £11,00 on luxury food hampers from Fortnum and Mason
- More than £1,000 on crockery from the high-end tableware retailer, Emma Bridgewater.
- £6,836 on a stay at a luxury villa in Italy.
- £837.00 on vegan ice cream in Uraguay.
- £780 on cakes from Sainsbury's to welcome staff back into the office after the end of the pandemic lockdowns.
- Approximately £5,000 on a storytelling session by an ecologist.
- £14,000 on staff training from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).
Stunned by the news, Nick Ferrari said: "Vegan ice cream in Uruguay? I can't believe I'm reading this."
