Budget live: Hunt to unveil brutal package of tax rises and spending cuts to curb Britain’s spiralling debts

Jeremy Hunt will unveil a brutal package of tax rises and spending cuts. Picture: Alamy

The Chancellor will unveil a package of tax rises and spending cuts in his Autumn Statement today as he aims to stabilise the economy and calm financial markets.

He has announced already that everyone will have to pay more tax, and warned that he has faced ‘eye-watering’ decisions.

He needs to cut about £35bn and raise £20bn in tax.

It comes just days after analysis revealed Liz Truss’s disastrous mini budget wiped £30bn off the economy - doubling the sum that Jeremy Hunt needs to raise.

The Resolution Foundation calculated that the Truss government was responsible for about £30bn of the fiscal hole - which the Treasury puts at £60bn.

She blew £20bn on unfunded cuts to national insurance and stamp duty, and £10bn more was added by the knock-on effect of higher interest rates and government borrowing costs.

Jeremy Hunt will aim to repair the damage caused by Truss later this morning when he unveils the Budget.

