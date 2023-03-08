Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats

By Anna Fox

Mr Downer urged the Prime Minister not to 'waiver' despite public outcry over controversial Illegal Migration Bill.

The Ex-Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer, spoke to Nick Ferarri at Breakfast on LBC urging Rishi Sunak to “stick at” his immigration bill, exclaiming “don’t waiver”.

The call comes after a new law introducing harsh measures to deter migrants from crossing the channel on small boats was presented in parliament yesterday.

The Illegal Migration Bill will remove those who have crossed the Channel into the UK to a third country such as Rwanda and be banned from returning.

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman said the bill would stretch “the boundaries of international law” without “breaking it”.

Continuing, Mr. Downer encouraged the Prime Minister to push past the public opposition.

He said: "In the end, the public, who are the ultimate arbiters in these matters, recognize that this was the right and most effective way of dealing with this problem”.

Rishi Sunak prioritised halting the flow of migrant boats crossing the channel after 45,756 people embarked on the voyage last year alone.

Despite the bill not becoming law for several months, individuals arriving in the country illegally will now be at risk of deportation under the legislation.

