1922 chairman Sir Graham Brady becomes latest senior Tory MP to announce they won't stand at next election

7 March 2023, 23:25

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Tory backbenchers, has become the latest senior Conservative MP to announce they will stand down at the next general election.
By Chris Samuel

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Tory backbenchers, has become the latest senior Conservative MP to announce they will stand down at the next general election.

Mr Brady, 55, who has represented Altrincham and Sale West for 26 years, said in a statement that his time spent in Parliament as an "immense privilege for which I will always be grateful".

He added: "I have decided to bring this fascinating and fulfilling chapter of my life to a close while I am young enough to pursue other opportunities and interests, so I will not be standing at the next election."

Sir Graham said he will continue to serve chairman of the 1922 until the end of the current parliament if his colleagues want him to, and praised Rishi Sunak's leadership as PM.

"I will continue to do everything I can to support the Conservative cause and Rishi Sunak. He is bringing both stability and vision as prime minister," he said.

"In 2024, I will campaign locally and nationally for the return of a Conservative government, that is in the national interest and in the interests of my constituents.

Sir Graham arrives at Conservative Party Leader headquarters in London, Britain, October, 24, 2022.
"I will continue to work hard in the service of the residents of Altrincham and Sale West, offering my judgement and experience until the end of the parliament."

Sir Graham has been the chairman of the influential 1922 Committee since 2010 and is tasked with announcing the outcome of Tory leadership confidence votes, and privately telling unpopular PMs when their support had dwindled to such an extent that resignation was an inevitability.

He has overseen the election of three Tory party leaders and PMs in Theresa May, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, and no-confidence votes in Mrs May and Boris Johnson.

Sir Graham Brady, speaks to the press following the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister Of The United Kingdom on October 20, 2022 in London, England.
He is the latest Tory MP to announce they won't be contesting their seat at the next election, with Labour predicted to hammer the Conservatives at the ballot box.

Ex-Cabinet ministers Sajid Javid, George Eustice and Nadine Dorries are among the 22 Tory MPs who have already announced they will stand down.

Twelve Labour MPs have said they won't stand at the next election.

