Moment motorbike racer is flipped 25ft in the air in high speed crash - before walking away unharmed

Paul Cassidy miraculously escaped serious injuries in the crash. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

This is the hair-raising moment a motorbike racer is flipped into the air in a crash - that miraculously left him with only cuts and bruises.

Paul Cassidy was hurled off his bike after colliding with another racer during the North West 200 event - and afterwards said he was "all ok just bloody sore".

The Northern Ireland race is known for being one of the fastest in the world, with racers sometimes reaching speeds of up to 200mph.

The event is held annually on a course known as 'the triangle' between the towns of Portstewart, Coleraine and Portrush.

Mr Cassidy said his accident happened when a competitor's motorbike cut out as he was overtaking him, meaning the two collided.

Terrifying slow-motion footage from the roadside shows Cassidy slamming into some hoardings and flipping from his bike.

He goes head over heels three times, soaring high into the air, before landing on the bonnet of a car.

Mr Cassidy said: "As you all know I had a little off at nw 200

"I'm all OK just bloody sore .

"I was behind a rider and had just clicked 4th I believe his bike cut out or something on the 1st right after the start .. The marshals said the same thing too.

The crumpled car bonnet. Picture: Facebook

"He pulled to the left then looking over his left shoulder not knowing I was going round him and we collided together,

"Unfortunately nothing I could do at that sort of speed. Big thank you to everyone for all support ..all the medical staff did a cracking job

"Went up around 25 ft and landed in the garden on someone's car".

Mr Cassidy posted the video of the crash, as well as a picture of the car bonnet, which was severely dented. He also published a picture of his bruised and bloodied leg.

The race organisers said in a statement: "The information from the NW200 medical team indicates none of the competitors sustained serious injuries but two have been taken to Causeway hospital for assessment and treatment."