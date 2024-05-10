Moment motorbike racer is flipped 25ft in the air in high speed crash - before walking away unharmed

10 May 2024, 12:28 | Updated: 10 May 2024, 12:39

Paul Cassidy miraculously escaped serious injuries in the crash
Paul Cassidy miraculously escaped serious injuries in the crash. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

This is the hair-raising moment a motorbike racer is flipped into the air in a crash - that miraculously left him with only cuts and bruises.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Cassidy was hurled off his bike after colliding with another racer during the North West 200 event - and afterwards said he was "all ok just bloody sore".

The Northern Ireland race is known for being one of the fastest in the world, with racers sometimes reaching speeds of up to 200mph.

The event is held annually on a course known as 'the triangle' between the towns of Portstewart, Coleraine and Portrush.

Mr Cassidy said his accident happened when a competitor's motorbike cut out as he was overtaking him, meaning the two collided.

Read more: Three men dead and two injured after horror car crash at London retail park

Read more: Police name the three victims of fatal car crash at Staples Corner retail park near Brent Cross

As you all know I had a little off at nw 200 I'm all OK just bloody sore . I was behind a rider and had just clicked...

Posted by Paul Cassidy on Thursday, May 9, 2024

Terrifying slow-motion footage from the roadside shows Cassidy slamming into some hoardings and flipping from his bike.

He goes head over heels three times, soaring high into the air, before landing on the bonnet of a car.

Mr Cassidy said: "As you all know I had a little off at nw 200

"I'm all OK just bloody sore .

"I was behind a rider and had just clicked 4th I believe his bike cut out or something on the 1st right after the start .. The marshals said the same thing too.

The crumpled car bonnet
The crumpled car bonnet. Picture: Facebook

"He pulled to the left then looking over his left shoulder not knowing I was going round him and we collided together,

"Unfortunately nothing I could do at that sort of speed. Big thank you to everyone for all support ..all the medical staff did a cracking job

"Went up around 25 ft and landed in the garden on someone's car".

Mr Cassidy posted the video of the crash, as well as a picture of the car bonnet, which was severely dented. He also published a picture of his bruised and bloodied leg.

The race organisers said in a statement: "The information from the NW200 medical team indicates none of the competitors sustained serious injuries but two have been taken to Causeway hospital for assessment and treatment."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

India Politician Bail

Top Indian opposition leader bailed by Supreme Court ahead of election

Cars for sale outside a Honda dealership with large Honda logo on signage.

Japanese carmaker Honda reports booming profit

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says Russia has launched assault to breach defences in Kharkiv

Breaking
Prince William gave an update on Kate's cancer diagnosis during his visit to Cornwall.

Prince William breaks silence on Kate's cancer diagnosis as he chats about family on Cornwall visit

Israel Palestinians

More than 100,000 people have fled Rafah, says UN

Thunderstorms are expected over the weekend.

Thunderstorms to sweep UK as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning - despite temperatures soaring to 27C

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Police dismantle students’ pro-Palestinian tent encampment in Massachusetts

Prince Harry photobombed Meghan's selfie as they visited a school in Nigeria.

Duchess of selfies: Meghan tells children "I believe in you" as she is photobombed by Harry on Nigerian tour

Poland Protest

Polish farmers march in Warsaw against EU climate policies

The viral 'blue and black or white and gold' dress

Groom behind 'blue and black or white and gold' viral 'dress that broke the internet' admits attacking wife

Nigeria Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan arrive in Nigeria to champion Invictus Games

Rwanda policy will be scrapped 'straight away', Starmer (pictured left_ says as Labour leader bats away Natalie Elphicke (bottom right) backlash

Rwanda policy will be scrapped 'straight away', Starmer says as Labour leader bats away Natalie Elphicke backlash

APTOPIX Severe Weather Tennesee

Boy, 10, fights for life after being swept into drain in storm-hit Tennessee

Two elderly women took a hammer and chisel to the glass of the Magna Carta

Priest, 82, and retired teacher, 85, smash Magna Carta glass in latest Just Stop Oil environmental stunt

Croatia Government

Croatia conservative leader appointed as prime minister-designate for third term

Brian Wilson has been placed under conservatorship.

Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, 81, placed under conservatorship following wife's death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan and Harry on their Nigeria visit

Harry and Meghan visit school in Nigeria together on ‘unofficial royal tour’ after secret reunion in London
Italy Pope

Pope urges Italians to have more babies to tackle low birth rate

South Africa Building Collapse

Hopes fade for 44 workers missing days after South Africa building collapse

Angelina Jolie encouraged her children to shun their father, Brad Pitt, during custody visits, a court has heard.

Angelina Jolie encouraged children to shun father Brad Pitt during custody visits, bodyguard says
Air Vanuatu, Boeing 737-800, Landing at Bauerfild International Airport, Port Vila, Vanuatu

Air Vanuatu files for bankruptcy protection after flights cancelled

Israel Palestinians UN Membership and Rights

UN to vote on resolution to grant Palestine new rights and revive membership bid

Chad Election

Chad’s military ruler declared winner of presidential election

Chancellor brands Labour plan to tackle small boat crossings 'absolute joke' which will 'encourage more people to come'

Chancellor brands Labour plan to tackle small boat crossings 'absolute joke' which will 'encourage more people to come'
The UK economy rebounded out of recession with faster-than-expected growth

Chancellor predicts 'interest rate cuts this summer' but refuses to say when - as UK economy comes out of recession
Paramedics in the street in Edgware where a woman was stabbed to death

Woman in her 60s stabbed to death in London street by thief who 'tried to steal her bag' as man, 22, arrested

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles joked he was glad to be 'out my cage' at his first military engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

Smiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first militarySmiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first military engagement since cancer diagnosis
King Charles and Prince William attended royal engagements on Thursday after Harry's stop in the UK.

King Charles and Prince William turn out for royal engagements after neither met with Prince Harry on brief trip to UK
Harry was joined for the service of thanksgiving by close relatives of his mother

Prince Harry backed by Diana's family at Invictus Games service after being snubbed by King twice during UK visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit