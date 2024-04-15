Three men dead and two injured after horror car crash at London retail park

Three people have died and two others injured in the crash at Staples Corner. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Three men have been killed and another is in a critical condition following a crash at a north London retail park, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called to Staples Corner retail park at 23.26pm on Sunday to reports of a crash and attended alongside London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

Officers said they found five men all aged in their 20s. Three were pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Another man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the force said.

Significant road closures remain around Staples Corner this morning and there are delays. Police have advised drivers to "Please avoid the area if you can."

Inspector William Mcdonald said: “Emergency services responded last night to what seems to have been a terrible accident.

“An urgent police investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances, led by detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

“Officers are in the process of informing the families of the five young people. The families will be supported by specialist officers. I send them my sincere condolences.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken with police is asked to call 101, reference 7502/14april.