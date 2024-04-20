Police name the three victims of fatal car crash at Staples Corner retail park near Brent Cross

Police have named the three men in their 20s were killed in a car crash. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Mohamad Zeidani, 21, Mohammed Ghazzi, 21, and Sohail Zulfiqar, 20, have been named as the three victims of a car crash at Staples Corner retail park near Brent Cross in north London.

Two other passengers involved in the crash - also in their 20s - are now stable and in a non-life threatening condition.

The Metropolitan Police said the vehicle they were in crashed through a car park fence and down an embankment, striking a footbridge.

The force has asked people not to speculate on social media around circumstances of the crash, adding no evidence yet suggests the car was speeding.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The car collided with a pedestrian overbridge and crashed near the roundabout at Staples Corner West, according to LFB. Picture: Alamy

Police were called to Staples Corner retail park at 23.26pm on Sunday to reports of a crash and attended alongside London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

Three were pronounced dead at the scene while another tow were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Their families continue to be supported by specially trained officers, the force said.

They also urged people with any information or relevant footage to come forward.

The three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Alamy

'Taken far too young'

Detective Sergeant Paul Jackson said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Mohamad, Mohammed and Sohail as they come to terms with the loss of their loved ones.

“We will continue to support them in whatever way we can.

“The two other passengers are stable and in a non-life threatening condition. They are also being supported by officers and I hope they make a full recovery soon.

“We are aware of commentary circulating on social media and by the media speculating on the manner of driving before the collision.

“Whilst we have a number of active lines of enquiry and are keeping an open mind, evidence gathered so far suggests that the vehicle involved was not racing or performing high speed laps or stunts as has been reported.

“These were three lives, taken far too young, and our enquiries into the full circumstances of what happened continue. Their families deserve answers and so, again, we would ask anyone who witnessed anything or has any relevant mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with any information can call police on 101, quoting reference 7502/14 April.”