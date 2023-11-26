'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

26 November 2023, 17:03 | Updated: 26 November 2023, 17:08

David Lammy on the government's failed Rwanda plan

By Abbie Reynolds

Conservative MP James Cleverly has said that the Rwanda plan is not the "be all and end all", but after Rishi Sunak made it one of his five pledges David Lammy asks: "How stupid do they think we are?"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrea in Kingston phoned David Lammy to discuss Home Secretary James Cleverly saying that he is “frustrated” with the focus on Rwanda to tackle illegal migration.

"My view of what Cleverly has said, is that the revamped Rwanda plan or approach is not going to work so they are setting up the narrative for pulling back from Rwanda or realising that they are going to get defeated," the caller began.

"They are realising even the revised version is going to go down the proverbial," Andrea said in reference to Rishi Sunak's new Rwanda plan, after the first was denied by the Supreme Court.

Read more: Plan B under way: Rishi Sunak tells stormy PMQs he may change law to revive Rwanda plan following court defeat

Read more: Rwanda plan is not the 'be all and end all' to stop illegal migration, says James Cleverly

Noting Rwanda as on of the Conservative government's "flagship" policies, David replied: "the point is, how stupid do they think we are?"

James O'Brien responds to Rishi Sunak wanting to press on with Rwanda flights

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has 'stop the boats' and one of his five pledges
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has 'stop the boats' and one of his five pledges. Picture: Alamy

With 'stop the boats' at the top of the Prime Minister's five pledges as well as former Home Secretaries Priti Patel and Suella Braverman making Rwanda the "centre piece" of their immigration plans, David said: "You've got to be a better magician than Paul Daniels to try to take it away and think nobody's noticed."

Sacked Home Secretary Ms Braverman had cited the Rwanda plan as a "world-beating" model on tackling the crisis but has since stated that even a revised plan would be unsuccessful.

“There is no longer any chance of stopping the boats within the current legal framework... tinkering with a failed plan will not stop the boats,” she wrote for The Telegraph in November.

Read more: Sacked Suella Braverman reveals five-point plan to get migrant flights to Rwanda

Read more: Suella Braverman says Rishi Sunak 'blocked' her 'on many occasions' from taking action on Rwanda

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

22 hours ago

LBC goes 'desperately seeking Conservative voters' in Flitwick

‘More lies, more hogwash’: Flitwick voters say Tories’ tax cuts don’t go far enough

3 days ago

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg

4 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

2 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

10 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

10 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Ireland's PM Leo Varadkar under fire for comments on release of Irish-Israeli girl held captive by Hamas
Terry Venables has died aged 80

'True football icon': Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne lead tributes to Terry Venables after football legend dies
The hostages were handed over to the Red Cross

Israel confirms 14 more Israeli hostages and three foreign nationals have been released by Hamas
Tommy Robinson has been arrested as thousands gather in London for a march against anti-Semitism

Tommy Robinson arrested as thousands gather in London for march against anti-Semitism

Leanne Flynn suffered serious neck injuries after rushing to protect the group.

Care worker who 'stepped in front of a knife' for children in Dublin attack named as family praise 'hero'
Tributes have poured in for Venables

'RIP Boss': Alan Shearer, Gary Neville and Gary Lineker lead tributes to 'charming' football legend Terry Venables
Former England manager Terry Venables has died

Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80 after 'long illness'

Binyomin Gilbert, Engagement Manager at Campaign Against Antisemitism, talks to LBC News.

Half of British Jews 'considering leaving the UK' amid 'staggering' rise in anti-Semitism

The King labelled Harry a 'fool'.

King Charles blasted 'that fool' Prince Harry after Netflix documentary, bombshell book claims
Emily Hand was reunited with her father

'Emily has come back to us': Heart-warming moment Irish-Israeli girl, 9, reunites with father after Hamas release